Genovation GXE: Electric Corvette Is Coming To 2018 CES

There's been more than two years
since Genovation Extreme Electric announced that it’s building an electric Corvette without any help whatsoever from Chevrolet. After showcasing a working prototype, the Rockville, Maryland-based company is now gearing up to premiere the real deal on January 9 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
After breaking the electric vehicle records for highest top speed and fastest standing mile with the C6 Z06-based GXE
, the C7 Corvette-based GXE promises a lot more as far as on-paper specifications are concerned. According to chief executive officer Andrew Saul, brace yourselves for zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds and 220-plus miles per hour.
“Our single-shaft, dual-stack motor is paired with inverters that can power the twin motor to a maximum torque of 700 pound-feet at an rpm the seven-speed manual transmission or the paddle-shift automatic can tolerate,”
he added. In regard to driving range, look forward to something in the ballpark of 130 miles (210 kilometers) from a 60-kWh
battery pack.
Thanks to nearly perfect weight distribution, the GXE also promises lots of street and on-track cred. And this kind of performance, as expected, doesn’t come cheap. Pricing is still a mystery, though Genovation Cars sort of slipped the starting price on a previous occasion: $750,000, with production capped at 75 examples of the dual-motor, all-electric breed
.
As far as styling is concerned, the renderings for the GXE reveal an exhaust-less C7 Corvette
with Nissan GTR-like taillights, lots of carbon fiber trim, green-painted brake calipers, and a unique interpretation of the front bumper. It’s definitely a good-looking machine, but in hindsight, would you pay $750,000 for an electric Corvette? Like, that much money?
Audi bathed in similar waters with the R8 e-tron
before pulling the plug on the €1 million electric supercar. And despite the four-ringed badge, the e-tron is far less impressive than the GXE as far as specifications are concerned, excluding the driving range (280 miles or 450 kilometers).