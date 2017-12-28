autoevolution
 

Genovation GXE: Electric Corvette Is Coming To 2018 CES

28 Dec 2017, 12:07 UTC ·
by
There's been more than two years since Genovation Extreme Electric announced that it’s building an electric Corvette without any help whatsoever from Chevrolet. After showcasing a working prototype, the Rockville, Maryland-based company is now gearing up to premiere the real deal on January 9 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas.
After breaking the electric vehicle records for highest top speed and fastest standing mile with the C6 Z06-based GXE, the C7 Corvette-based GXE promises a lot more as far as on-paper specifications are concerned. According to chief executive officer Andrew Saul, brace yourselves for zero to 60 mph in less than three seconds and 220-plus miles per hour.

“Our single-shaft, dual-stack motor is paired with inverters that can power the twin motor to a maximum torque of 700 pound-feet at an rpm the seven-speed manual transmission or the paddle-shift automatic can tolerate,” he added. In regard to driving range, look forward to something in the ballpark of 130 miles (210 kilometers) from a 60-kWh battery pack.

Thanks to nearly perfect weight distribution, the GXE also promises lots of street and on-track cred. And this kind of performance, as expected, doesn’t come cheap. Pricing is still a mystery, though Genovation Cars sort of slipped the starting price on a previous occasion: $750,000, with production capped at 75 examples of the dual-motor, all-electric breed.

As far as styling is concerned, the renderings for the GXE reveal an exhaust-less C7 Corvette with Nissan GTR-like taillights, lots of carbon fiber trim, green-painted brake calipers, and a unique interpretation of the front bumper. It’s definitely a good-looking machine, but in hindsight, would you pay $750,000 for an electric Corvette? Like, that much money?

Audi bathed in similar waters with the R8 e-tron before pulling the plug on the €1 million electric supercar. And despite the four-ringed badge, the e-tron is far less impressive than the GXE as far as specifications are concerned, excluding the driving range (280 miles or 450 kilometers).
