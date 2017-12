Unlike last time when we came across a C7-generation ZR1, the machine we're looking at doesn't pack the ZTK Performance Package - check out the posterior of the supercar and you'll notice that the High Wing is missing, being replaced by the Low Wing.Nevertheless, the added downforce of the said package means this is only required for those owners who plan to spend an important part of their life on the track.As for the wing we have here, this allows the front-engined supercar to deliver its highest top speed. And, until the YouTube videos will allow us to see how high the speedo can climb, we'll have to settle for the official claim, which mentions a maximum velocity of over 210 mph.Regardless of your wing choice, the aero element is tied into the chassis, just like in the case of the C7.R racecar. So yes, once owners get to add PPF (Paint Protection Film), you can expect all sorts of wing-involving Instagram shenanigans to show up.Since customer deliveries for the speed monster have yet to kick off, this is a manufacturer vehicle.Keep in mind that the muscular hood conceals a new LT5 mill. And while the unit packs the same 6.2-liter displacement of the LT4 engine animating the Corvette Z06, a host of changes led by a meatier blower allow the muscle number to jump from 650 to 755 ponies.Speaking of the Z06, the heat dissipation issue experienced by owners who tracked their cars has determined GM engineers to up the ante on the cooling front. As such, the 2019 ZR1 packs no less than thirteen heat exchangers.