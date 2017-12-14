2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1's ZTK Performance Package Turns Snow Plow

No, we didn't expect to see the 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 playing in the snow either. Nevertheless, since the 750 hp beast managed to get up the driveway you see in the image we have here, it seems to be doing pretty well.

This is a manufacturer owned vehicle, with customer deliveries set to kick off in the spring - hat tip to Redditor l0_0I for the image (and for his username choice).



The front splitter of the



After all, the carbon fiber end caps splitter is part of the optional ZTK Performance Package, which also involves the generous wing you see adorning the posterior of the supercar (by the way, the wing is tied into the chassis). And this pack allows the newcomer to one-up the Z07 Performance Package-fitted Corvette Z06 by 60 percent in terms of the downforce.



The list of ZTK goodies also includes Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires and we're asuming that the car has gone through a rubber swap - not only would the summer-only Cup 2s be unfit for the season, but they could also develop cracks when used in such an environment.



Speaking of the 2019 Corvette ZR1, we might just see the market arrival of the supercar being spice-up with a Nurburgring production car lap record.



