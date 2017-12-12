autoevolution
 

Spyshots: Hardcore Ferrari 488 GTO Caught Testing In Maranello

Can you believe the 458 came out in 2009, sporting a rev-happy 4.5-liter V8 and the performance to thrill even the most enthusiastic of drivers? Instead of replacing the mid-engined supercar with an all-new design, Ferrari morphed the 458 into the 488 in 2015, which meant the free-breathing engine gave way to a 3.9-liter twin-turbo V8 with tons of power.
But even the 488 is getting on a bit, more so when you compare it to newcomers such as the hypercar-rivaling McLaren 720S. This is where the second big update comes into focus in the form of the 488 GTO, which promises neck-snapping performance and world-class driving dynamics.

Spied testing in Maranello, the camouflaged prototype is gifted with an extremely aggressive front fascia and generously-sized brakes on all four corners. Shod in super-sticky Michelin Pilot Super Sport Cup 2 tires, the test mule hides a mystery under the dark and opaque engine bay cover.

There’s no denying the engine features eight cylinder and twin-turbocharging technology, but a closer look reveals different air intakes at the rear quarters of the car, translating to even more power and torque. There’s talk about Ferrari integrating a KERS system to improve the get-up-and-go, but the biggest rumor in the mill has yet to be officially confirmed.

What’s certain, however, is that you’re looking at a powertrain with something like 700 horsepower to its name. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow is complemented by a drop in weight and improved aerodynamics, which is the way to go if the 488 GTO intends to keep the 720S right on its toes.

Anticipated to arrive in the United States of America in the latter part of 2018 for the 2019 model year, the Ferrari 488 GTO is likely to go official in March at the Geneva Motor Show. The question is, is the GTO handle appropriate for this kind of car considering it’s been introduced by the 288 GTO of the 1980s and revived by the 599 GTO?
