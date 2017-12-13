Bitcoin McLaren 720S For Sale on Craigslist, Price Drops from 30 to 25 BTC

We're no Bitcoin experts, but, if you think you know how to navigate the cryptocurrency waters, you might want to check out the Craigslist gamble we're here to show you. That's because we're talking about a McLaren 720S that being offered via a BTC transaction alone.

Of course, when talking about such a transaction, one has to wonder about the taxes that apply and what happens if, for instance, you force your local DMV to turn to their valuation table when bringing your Macca to the road. The seller of the Woking supercar, which can be found in Atlanta (hat tip to Redditor PM_ME_YOUR_WATERMELO ), is very specific about the transaction: "Tastefully optioned and with very little miles. I'm am taking payment in bitcoin ONLY. I'm willing to meet in a public place for you to check it out. You will need to send .00001 btc to confirm the appointment,"While you don't need to be a mining aficionado to figure out that the appointment fee is no big deal, you might want to know how much the 720 hp beast costs.Speaking of which, the velocity might of this McLaren might help those who see Bitcoin as being in need of an army that has to protect its value, as it the case with conventional currencies.The ad talks about a price drop, with the Macca having gone from 30 to 25 BTC. At the time when this article was published, that means the mid-engined Brit was offered for $409,434. Then we accidentally hit the refresh button of the browser and found out that the $202,000 price we had initially seen had gone all the way to $818,000, so we'd do our homework before even agreeing to meet the guy.Since we're talking about the value fluctuation frenzy that is Bitcoin, the seller couldn't pretend he's now aware of this. Nevertheless, the man decided to turn to humor when talking about the matter."Cash out on those bitcoins! Only 25 coins! (lowered from 30 coins) It's a bargain compared to the guy who bought a pizza for 10,000 coins in 2010!" the final part of the ad reads.Of course, when talking about such a transaction, one has to wonder about the taxes that apply and what happens if, for instance, you force your local DMV to turn to their valuation table when bringing your Macca to the road.