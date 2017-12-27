2020 Porsche 911 Carrera Cabriolet Spotted at German Gas Station

An example of the soft top machine has been caught on camera earlier this week, with the Neunelfer feeding itself at the time.
Underneath the skin, the newcomer rides on an updated version of the current model's platform. While the tracks will be wider, the engine will sit slightly closer to the center of the car, but purists have no reason to fret, as the Neunelfer will maintain its rear-engined form.
As for the interior, previous spyshots have allowed us to notice the... hybrid instrument cluster of the 911
. Thus, the analog central tachometer will be flanked by displays. Also, you should expect the platform structure mentioned above to bring extra cabin room. Of course, the greatest question revolves around the rear seat space, but it's still too early to discuss such matters.
At the base of the model range, we should find evolutions of the turbocharged 3.0-liter flat six engines, which were introduced on the 991.2 Carrera and Carrera S.
More importantly, the German automotive producer has confirmed
that the 911 is set to receive hybrid power by 2024. The rumor mill talks about Zuffenhausen introducing a pair of plug-in hybrids, thus following the example set by the 2018 Panamera.
As such, we could receive a 911 4 E-Hybrid model offering GTS levels of performance, but obviously delivering superior efficiency. This may be accompanied by a 911 Turbo S E-Hybrid supercar that could pack around 700 ponies.
When it comes to the non-S Turbo, this should maintain its gas-only nature. Nevertheless, the German engineers are expected to work on a new motor for the Turbo, which would allow them to retire the 3.8-liter flat-six of the current model. In the process, the output should jump from 540 to 600 hp.
