Plug-In Hybrid Porsche 911 Coming by 2024, CEO Confirms

With the next-generation 911 well into its development cycle
, Porsche has been sending mixed signals regarding a plug-in hybrid incarnation of the Neunelfer. Nevertheless, the company's CEO, has recently shed light on the matter and it seems you'd better have a solid electrical connection.
Oliver Blume used the Los Angeles Auto Show to let it slip that the newcomer should receive a gas-electric version, as Automotive News
writes.
"It will be very important for the 911 to have a plug-in hybrid,
" the CEO said at the recent Los Angeles Auto Show. And while the final green light for the gas-electric Neunelfer hasn't been received yet, the helm made things clear: "[it's] my opinion that we will go for it,
"
As it has been the case with other performance-orientated automakers, Porsche had previously stated that the scale footprint drawbacks of the current batteries is the factor that prevents electrification of its sportscar, even in case of a partial process.
However, the head honcho explained that while the new platform has been designed with a hybrid model in mind, the company will wait until the mid-cycle revamp to introduce such a model, thus allow battery technology to advance. As such, we can expect the hybrid 911 to land around 2023.
Thanks to a new generation of 47 Ah batteries, the German engineers are expecting to offer an EV-only driving range of 43 miles.
This would allow the 911 to boosts its already class-leading practical side, as, for instance, one would be able to cruise through the central areas of the city using electron juice alone.
And while a certain weight gain is inevitable, Porsche's hybrid motorsport expertise (2015, 2016 and 2017 Le Mans victories, remember
?) mean that we can expect the German engineers to play with the weight distribution of the 911 in a way that will reward the driver for pushing the vehicle to the limit.
So we might just be able to have our rear-engined cake and eat it.