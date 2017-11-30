autoevolution
 

Porsche Won't Downsize Beyond the 2.0-Liter Engine, Though It Could

30 Nov 2017, 14:24 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
The German manufacturer gave hardcore fans of the brand a fright when it introduced 2.0-liter four-cylinder boxer engines on the current 718 Boxster and Cayman models.
17 photos
2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Spied
Porsche never relied on big displacement units, but it did rise to fame partly thanks to the unmistakable sound of its flat-six engines, and most people thought the carmaker would never give up on them. But now that technology has evolved and regulations have tightened, the bosses in Stuttgart decided a two-liter turbocharged powertrain would do.

It develops 300 hp and 280 lb-ft (380 Nm) of torque, so it's hardly a slouch, pushing the 718 Boxster to 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 4.9 seconds with the seven-speed PDK automatic gearbox. However, Michael Steiner, a member of the Porsche executive board for research and development said even smaller engine are possible.

“We could do more downsizing, even below 2.0-liters," he told AutoGuide. “From an engineering point of view, we did our experiment on the racetrack with the 919. This engine is downsized to the extreme,” he explained.

The 919 had a 2.0-liter unit, but a total output of 900 hp. A lot of the power - and the much-needed torque - came from the electric motors of its hybrid system, a combination that could be used on road cars with smaller engines - even 1.0-liter - with similar results.

But he says Porsche won't do it. “At some point, it would make no more sense to downsize the combustion engine and put more and more electric energy into the vehicle. You come to the point where it doesn’t make sense anymore, so we would do a full electric.”

Porsche has made no secret that electrification is a big part of the company's future, and has recently announced it expects half the cars it sells by 2025 to be either plug-in hybrids or full EVs. The company will probably leave the 911 last, but it seems the legendary model will have to fall in line sooner or later and receive at least a hybrid system under its hood.

For now, let's just breathe a sigh of relief at the news that there won't be any Porsche model using an engine smaller than 2,000cc. On the other hand, look at the BMW i8 with its 1.5-liter three-cylinder unit: apart from the sound, that wouldn't be such a disaster.
porsche 718 cayman porsche 718 boxster Porsche downsizing Hybrid
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How to Understand Car Noises The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  