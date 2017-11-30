autoevolution
Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Corse Werks Wheels Is The White Knight

White is a brilliant hue for a Porsche 911 GT3 RS, since it tones down the styling exuberance dictated by the uber-aggressive aero package of the track toy. Nevertheless, certain owners of such Rennsport Neunelfers chose to take their machines down the aftermarket path, doing the opposite.
Porsche 911 GT3 RS on Corse Werks WheelsPorsche 911 GT3 RS on Corse Werks Wheels
Case in point with the Porscha we have here, which packs a set of custom shoes supplied by Corse Werks Wheels. We're talking about a dynamic six-spoke design - the slim spokes seen here allow us to get a good look at the hefty PCCB (Porsche Carbon Ceramic Brakes) hardware of the rear-engined beast.

Speaking of the 500 hp machine's spec, this 911 also comes with goodies such as the all-LED headlights, as well as the transparent taillights

As for the final part of the title above, the White Knight label might not be entirely fitting for this GT3 RS. You see, which such a nickname might imply a hero, the spec of this Neunelfer might just lead to controversy.

And, if we are to pay attention to the Instagram tags in the images that portray the Neunelfer, the thing also comes with a custom exhaust, which was supplied by iPE - the Taiwan-based specialist delivers some of the loudest exhaust systems out there, which means that the 4.0-liter flat-six occupying the posterior of the car should be able to fully express its naturally aspirated feelings and emotions.

It all has to do with the stripes adorning the frunk lid, the roof and the engine cover. These remind us of the stripes used by the 911 R, which have split opinions among Porschephiles ever since the debut of the three-pedal special - this is the reason for which multiple owners decided to ignore the debut spec and grab their Rs without the said stickers - here's an example of a stripeless 2017 Porsche 911 R.


 

