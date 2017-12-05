autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS vs. Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Drag Race Is a Bummer

5 Dec 2017, 20:51 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
For those who don't identify themselves as Porschephiles, the Neunelfer lineup can seem more than a bit complicated. With the switch to turbocharging brought by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp, the Carrera, Carrera S and Carrera GTS models have left natural aspiration behind. But how big is the gap between the Carrera S and the Carrera GTS in the real world?
5 photos
Porsche 911 Carrera GTS vs Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Drag RacePorsche 911 Carrera GTS vs Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Drag RacePorsche 911 Carrera GTS vs Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Drag RacePorsche 911 Carrera GTS vs Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Drag Race
You see, the GTS badge can be considered a value-for-money package and one of its tech assets is delivered by a pair of larger turbochargers.

On paper, the slightly meatier turbos bring an 8 percent power bump. Note that while both 911s we have here come with manual trannies (the seven-speed kind), the Carrera is present in 4S guise. And if we factor in the massive fuel tank difference that favored the GTS, once could expect the three-letter model to pack a serious advantage over the S.

Well, as the piece of footage at the bottom of the page demonstrates, in the end it all comes down to the driver.

In order for the conclusion of the meeting to be relevant, the two rear-engined animals duked it out on two separate occasions.

This clip comes from Porsche vlogger Nick Murray, with the YouTuber delivering his usual thorough approach. As such, you'll be able to notice not just the assets of the GTS label, but also the drawbacks of the badge. And we're not just talking about the heftier price tag of the model.

As such, Nick talks about the go-fast aspects of the 911 Carrera GTS, as well as about the practicality side of the Porscha.

Whether you happen to be in the market for a Porsche 911 or are waiting for the day when you'll get to adorn your driveway/garage with such a Zuffenhausen animal, this clip is worthy of your undivided attention.

Porsche 911 Carrera GTS porsche 911 carrera 4S drag racing Porsche Porsche 911
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Replace Your Car Battery Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are How to Understand Car Noises Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
PORSCHE models:
PORSCHE 911 Carrera TPORSCHE 911 Carrera T CoupePORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C)PORSCHE 718 Cayman GTS (982C) CompactPORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982)PORSCHE 718 Boxster GTS (982) Roadster & ConvertiblePORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport TurismoPORSCHE Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo LuxuryPORSCHE Cayenne TurboPORSCHE Cayenne Turbo Medium SUVAll PORSCHE models  