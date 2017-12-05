Porsche 911 Carrera GTS vs. Porsche 911 Carrera 4S Drag Race Is a Bummer

For those who don't identify themselves as Porschephiles, the Neunelfer lineup can seem more than a bit complicated. With the switch to turbocharging brought by the 991.2 mid-cycle revamp, the Carrera, Carrera S and Carrera GTS models have left natural aspiration behind. But how big is the gap between the Carrera S and the Carrera GTS in the real world?

On paper, the slightly meatier turbos bring an 8 percent power bump. Note that while both 911s we have here come with manual trannies (the seven-speed kind), the Carrera is present in 4S guise. And if we factor in the massive fuel tank difference that favored the GTS, once could expect the three-letter model to pack a serious advantage over the S.



Well, as the piece of footage at the bottom of the page demonstrates, in the end it all comes down to the driver.



In order for the conclusion of the meeting to be relevant, the two rear-engined animals duked it out on two separate occasions.



As such, Nick talks about the go-fast aspects of the 911 Carrera GTS, as well as about the practicality side of the Porscha.



