The (mainly) orange hypercar is currently visiting Monaco as part of a high-octane trip that sees is getting together with other velocity monsters. And what do you do to be special in the city-state that has seen so many supercars over the years? You let people (and bears) climb that massive wing, of course.It seems that Kris Singh, the owners of the Agera XS , which is basically a U.S.-legal incarnation of the Agera RS, had no issue with the said shenanigans.And, as you'll be able to notice in the Instagram media below, it didn't take too long for things to escalate - from barefoot or furry paws to sneakers.On a more serious tone, we have to mention that, given the kind of downforce the wing of the 1,160 hp Angelholm machine can withstand, the added weight seen here shouldn't be an issue.As for the carbon finish of the wing, we're expecting the K machine to have received a PPF (Paint Protection Film) treatment. And since such wraps are even effective against keying (here's a Ferrari FF example for you), the Koenigsegg should be fine.While we're talking Instagram stuff, we'll tell you that the furry friend you see dancing all over the Agera XS is Bert The Bear, which, of course, has his own account. As it turns out, he enjoys spending plenty of time around or inside supercars and, according to the description of the account, is "spending that honey".