Koenigsegg Is Hiring, 40 New Employees Will Help Cut 5-Year Waiting List

Koenigsegg is currently in the midst of an aggressive expansion, with the Swedes now preparing for the next step in this plan. The Angelholm family, as the carmaker likes to describe itself, is now looking for no less than 40 new members.





As recruiting people over Facebook and Twitter ads, the description of the ideal candidate is anything but conventional.



"We’re looking for the guy or girl who might be passionate enough about Koenigsegg to check in here regularly, but someone who might also have their own UserID on a forum like Buildthreads or Garaget. We’re looking for passionate car people who have spent years getting their hands dirty. You might have built your own project car, restored a classic or fabricated and then installed your own interior," the automaker explained.



The company is also okay with the idea of people who have "non-traditional backgrounds", so that diploma might not be mandatory.



It's no secret that



Koenigsegg currently builds under 20 cars per year, with the automaker aiming to ramp up production to 30 vehicles per year by the end of next year.



The staff boost will also bring benefits in the development area. For instance, Koenigsegg has been struggling to find time for



To put things shortly, the carmaker wants to bring the waiting list down to 2 years. And, of you think you can help Christian von Koenigsegg achieve this goal, you can find more details in the "work" section of the Koenigsegg website. The good news for those willing to jump aboard the K ship is that the positions are spread across a wide variety of areas. The latter range from engine building, final assembly and paint to prototyping, CAD design, service, electrical harness construction or purchasing.As recruiting people over Facebook and Twitter ads, the description of the ideal candidate is anything but conventional."We’re looking for the guy or girl who might be passionate enough about Koenigsegg to check in here regularly, but someone who might also have their own UserID on a forum like Buildthreads or Garaget. We’re looking for passionate car people who have spent years getting their hands dirty. You might have built your own project car, restored a classic or fabricated and then installed your own interior," the automaker explained.The company is also okay with the idea of people who have "non-traditional backgrounds", so that diploma might not be mandatory.It's no secret that Koenigsegg 's current waiting lists means that a customer ordering a car today will have to wait between 4 and 5 years before receiving his hypercar.Koenigsegg currently builds under 20 cars per year, with the automaker aiming to ramp up production to 30 vehicles per year by the end of next year.The staff boost will also bring benefits in the development area. For instance, Koenigsegg has been struggling to find time for rebuilding the One:1 prototype that was torn apart while trying to set a Nurburgring record last year.To put things shortly, the carmaker wants to bring the waiting list down to 2 years. And, of you think you can help Christian von Koenigsegg achieve this goal, you can find more details in the "work" section of the Koenigsegg website.