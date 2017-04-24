Mercedes-AMG Project One Rumored To Develop 1,020 HP, Pack Four Electric Motors

Spoiler alert: The days of the LaFerrari, 918 Spyder
, and P1
are numbered. In due time, the old guard will be replaced by the new generation of hypercars, and the Mercedes-AMG Project One is the first in line to be revealed to the public. ETA: September, at Messe Frankfurt.
There’s not much time left until the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show opens its doors to the public, yet the three-pointed star’s performance division still keeps many details about the Project One secret. Up to now, the company revealed three traits about its most extreme road car ever.
Firstly, Mercedes made it clear that combined system output will surpass the 1,000 PS (735 kW) mark
. That would be more than 986 horsepower in American money. Secondly, the F1-derived go-faster goodies make the Project One a hybrid hypercar. And finally, Merc’s AMG
skunkworks gifted the front wheels with all-electric propulsion, which means that the Project One surely is an all-wheel-drive affair.
A new report, coming from Automobile Mag
, extends our knowledge of the Project One with a handful of information that heaven knows where it came from. Dubbed as a “truly wild thing, extreme in every respect,” t
he upcoming hypercar is said to be rated 1,020 ponies in total, with 748 hp coming courtesy of the 1.6-liter turbo V6 and 408 hp produced by not one, not two, but a group of four electric motors.
Two of those motors are for the front wheels, as we suspected from the get-go, with the other two mated to the crankshaft and the turbo. The cited publication also highlights that the Project One will tip the scales at less than 2,900 pounds (1,315 kilograms) including the battery pack.
Then there’s the matter of pure-electric range, with the Affalterbach-born Project One “expected to deliver an emissions-free range of 30 miles.”
Reportedly, 225 units have been already spoken for, with 50 or thereabout left to be sold to whoever is prepared to pay €2.275 million before taxes
.