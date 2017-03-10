Mercedes-AMG Boss Talks Project One Hypercar, Confirms EUR 2.275 Million Price

Apart from the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie
, the other full-on hybrid hypercar the world is waiting for is what Mercedes-AMG calls Project One. Speaking to Top Gear, the automaker’s big kahuna confirmed its retail price: €2.275 million before taxes.
It’s not too bad when you think about it. The Bugatti Chiron
, a.k.a. the de facto king of the hypercars, costs €2.4 million. The Aston Martin bruiser, meanwhile, is rumored to go for $3 million, which translates to approximately €2.8 big ones at today’s rates. It’s the least sensible thing to say considering what sort of cars us mortals drive, but Project One is rather sensibly priced.
Tobias Moers also let it slip that first customers will get their prized hypercars in 2019, following the official reveal at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show in this coming September. “It’s pure F1 technology,”
said Mercedes-AMG
’s numero uno. “It’s a 1.6-liter engine, it still revs to 11,000 rpm, but idles at 1,280 rpm.”
This information corroborates with what the rumor mill and Mercedes-AMG
themselves suggested not that long ago. Moers further let it be known that electric components come straight from the world of Formula 1
. The crank motor and split turbo included. The battery cells are also of F1 origin, with Moers highlighting that they’re the most expensive cells on the planet. The hybrid part of the deal includes two electric motors driving the front wheels.
In other words, the Project One is all-wheel-drive when both the ICE and electric motors work in tandem. It will be interesting if Mercedes-AMG will engineer an EV mode, but only time will tell if that’s actually the case. The bigwig over at Mercedes-AMG also let it slip that top speed isn’t what the Project One is all about. Instead, a tremendously quick Nurburgring lap
is befitting, shooting straight for the Porsche 918 Spyder’s record of 6m57s.
Top Gear
’s piece with Tobias Moers mentions that the three-pointed star’s performance division will produce only 275 examples of the Project One. Or whatever the 1,000-plus hp
monster will be called in production form.