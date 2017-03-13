Mercedes-AMG Hypercar Engine Will Need Rebuild After 50,000 Km

Mercedes-AMG will launch a hypercar
with an engine that will come straight out of Formula 1. Literally.
On top of its massive price tag, the Mercedes-AMG hypercar
comes with a catch. Its owners will have to get an engine rebuild after about 50,000 kilometers (32,000 miles). The reason behind this is linked to the performance of a Formula 1 engine, which has a rough life when the demands from it are analyzed.
Instead of being something worthy of shock, as one would imagine that you get to drive more than 50,000 km (31,000 miles) with a car that costs EUR 2.27 million
, this attests the roots of the powertrain. After all, it can rev up to 11,000 rpm, and it will do that with regular pump gas, and without the support of an entire team to start.
The Australians at Motoring
got the chance to speak with Tobias Moers, the boss of AMG
, who confirmed that the engine would be "100% from a Formula 1 car
."
With that in mind, driving 31,000 miles with it is surreal when compared to the previous engines that were designed for the sport, which could not last even 25% of that.
Evidently, some modifications will be made, including adapting it to run on regular pump gas, reducing the compression ratio, fitting emissions control technologies, and even lowering the idle to something humanly acceptable.
Instead of something close to 1,000 rpm, like in a regular automobile, the idle of an F1 engine is at about 4,000 rpm, or even higher in some cases. That would dramatically affect the emissions of the road car, not to mention its running life and utility in day-to-day driving, so it has to be changed for customers to enjoy driving the Project One.
If you are somehow still not convinced, and think this is pointless, may we remind you that hypercars like the Project One do not get driven that much, and few of them manage to reach 50,000 kilometers on their odometers even after several years of "usage." There are exceptions, of course, but this will not be a problem for those who can afford a hypercar.