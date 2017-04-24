The $64 Million Supercar Gathering Is a "Secret" Meet from the UK

Nowadays, supercar gatherings are more popular than ever. But with so many parts of the world holding this type of events, from your typical Cars & Coffee shenanigan to Monaco and Dubai's high-octane meets, how do you select a gathering to keep you awake at night?





Well, the one we're here to show you is certainly worthy of the role mentioned above. We're talking about the 2017 edition of the UK's Secret Supercar Meet.Held on the Bruntingthorpe Proving Ground, this year's event managed to bring together velocity tools whose combined value raises to $64 million. And yes, this is the same airfield that hosts the Vmax event delivering majestic supercar and hypercar drag races year after year.To be honest, it's difficult to name the best part of this meet. On the one hand, the idea that we're being treated with the Supercar Driver Club's annual meet it enough to please anybody who dispise the garage queen treatment many collectors apply to their four-wheleed jewels.On the other hand, the title mentioned above could go to a little game we're inviting you to play: there are 208 speed demons in the video below and you could try to verify that number.The latter path will take you through a plethora of amazing machines, from the Bugatti Chiron that leads the pack (of course) to the... Hawker Siddeley Nimrod that seems ready to swallow the supercars whole.Whether you're a sucker for Ferrari F40s, have a thing for Zuffenhausen machines or are in love with Raging Bulls, you'll easily fall in love after hitting the play button below - any TVR, Jaguar or Aston Martin fans around here? They'll get their fair share of visual thrills, too.As the American Porsche GT gathering we discussed earlier today, the British adventure had a charitable side, with the meet having raised $16,000 for the Bluebell Wood Children's Hospice.