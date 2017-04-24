autoevolution

2017 Golf R Variant Gets Stanced on Vossen Wheels for Tuning Debut

 
24 Apr 2017
by
One great way to get noticed at a tuning show in Germany is to have one of the new Golf R models. Sure, most people won't know the difference, but those who are familiar with the 2017 changes will do a double-take, just like we did with the Vossen project.
The first 2017 Golf R Variant ever to pop up on our tuning radar doesn't have that many changes. Its stance has been lowered with the help of air suspension, while the factory wheels have been replaced by Vossen VFS-10 wheels with a graphite finish.

We also notice the front spoiler and black painted roof rails, but both of those might be factory options. As usual, Vossen's photos are attention-grabbing, even though the color (we think it's Deep Black Pearl) leaves a lot to be desired. But between the custom pieces and the base price of the car, we're looking at a €50,000 Golf here. It takes a special kind of VW fan to make this sort of investment.

You could buy two smaller hot hatches for that kind of money, but Volkswagen throws nearly everything at the R Variant. For example, it now has full-LED headlights, a standard DSG gearbox, and digital speedometer.

And since this is a wagon, not a hatchback, there aren't many cars that can compete with the R Variant. Mercedes offers the reclusive CLA 45 Shooting Brake with 71 extra horsepower and a 0.5s quicker sprint time. You can also have the cheaper Focus ST Wagon, but that's FWD, which leaves only the newly introduced Leon Cupra ST. It's about 10% less expensive than the Volkswagen but also does without a bit of power and some of the more advanced tech.

Within just two years of its launch, the R Variant has already become a popular car, unlike its Mercedes rival, which is going to be discontinued. It seems it's cool to be a square after all!
