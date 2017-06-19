Did This Koenigsegg Agera R Suffer a Battery Explosion in China?

With Koenigsegg being one of the most exclusive names on the hypercar market, the Internet has a fetish for keeping track of each and every unit produced in Angelholm. Alas, the latest news related to this has the potential to ruin an aficionado's day, as we're looking at an Agera R whose condition has seriously deteriorated.

The piece of footage below, which originally came from a Chinese-linked supercar spotting crew dubbed Global Car Wanted (via Koenigsegg Registry), shows fumes coming out of the hypercar's engine compartment.



With the 1,115 hp machine pulled over, we can see an explosion taking place inside the engine bay (pay attention to the fiery bits visible underneath the car). As for the extinguisher intervention that follows the said episode, this unfortunately sees the engine compartment lid remaining closed, while the doors are open.



It seems that we're dealing with a battery explosion and, if this is true, we can only wonder what kind of abuse led to such an issue. The question is especially relevant since this Koenigsegg is



Compared to other lithium compounds, the one used here is more stable, but obviously not immune to negligence or bad treatment.



Nevertheless, given the location of the incident, the info on the matter is scarce, so, at least for now, we can't draw a clear conclusion. Even so, the sheer sight of an Agera R going through such trouble is enough to trouble us.



We'll update this story as soon as we get our hands on fresh details - here's to hoping this K monster deserves all the atention such a hypercar deserves.



