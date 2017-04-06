autoevolution

Qoros Teases Electric Supercar With Fastback Design, Koenigsegg Is Involved

 
Qoros has teased another concept vehicle, which portrays an electric model with supercar levels of performance, but with a fastback body.
The latest creation of the brand from China will be publicly unveiled at the 2017 Shanghai Auto Show. It is designed with the help of the Swedes at Koenigsegg, who have previously collaborated with the brand through their subsidiary, Freevalve, which has placed a "Qamfree" engine in a concept from Qoros.

The Chinese-Israeli funded company has not provided too many details about the project, but we notice an interesting three-door design. The left side of the vehicle has a single door, while the right features two. The monocoque body is made from carbon fiber, which would raise the price of a potential production version to the level of a supercar.

Chinese media reports that the vehicle has a 0-100 km/h (62 mph) acceleration time of just three seconds, while its range is calculated at 500 kilometers (310 miles) with a full charge. The same values have been presented in Dutch media. At this time, we do not have any figures regarding power, torque, or battery capacity.

Do not hold your breath for the production version of this concept vehicle, which may be exhibited just to showcase a few styling ideas. Many automakers have the same practice, and nobody bats an eye about it, even though some designs get turned into production models, while others are shelved for eternity.

The concept vehicle is probably Koenigsegg’s attempt of gauging public reaction regarding the possibility of an electric vehicle from them, but presented under the brand of its Chinese partners.

We shouldn't rule out a production automobile with these features in the next decade, but it all depends if the Swedish boutique manufacturer gets the right type of attention from wealthy customers.

If the Qoros 9 Qelectric becomes a production car, it will be priced like a supercar, so we cannot even call this a rival for Tesla or any other manufacturer of EVs.
qoros Koenigsegg supercar concept cars concept China Shanghai
 
