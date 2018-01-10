autoevolution
 

Is This the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28?

10 Jan 2018, 10:42 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Anybody with even a remote interest in muscle cars knows that nowadays such machines can have quite an appetite for corners. And the mightiest muscle car, as far as circuit standard go, is undoubtedly the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. Well, as it seems that Chevy has decided that the 7:16 Nurburgring lap time of the beast isn't enough, with the golden bowtie currently working on an even quicker model.
7 photos
2019 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 spied2019 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 spied2019 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 spied2019 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 spied2019 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 spied2019 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28 spied
As such, a go-fast sixth-gen Camaro was recently spotted, with the images surfacing on Facebook. At first sight, it appears like this is a ZL 1LE that has lost its wing.

Nevertheless, zooming in on the images, which you can see in the gallery above, we can see what appear to be carbon-ceramic brakes. Keep in mind that this kind of hardware not only improves fading resistance, but also reduces unsprung weight, which brings multiple benefits, such as improving compliance.

Factor in the headlights, which appear to be the basic units and we end up with the idea that GM could be working on a new Camaro Z/28.

The sheer idea of yet another Camaro track special is enough to get us excited and, as for how the engineers could one-up the ZL1 1LE, there are multiple possibilities.

For one thing, the Z/28 formula should be built around weight reduction. And it's impossible not to look at the carbon fiber treatment of the 2019 Corvette ZR1 and expect a similar treatment for the Camaro.

And since the ZL1 borrowed the Z06 Corvette's LT4, we could see the Z/28 getting the ZR1's LT5, which would bring 755 horses to the table.

Despite the track dedication of the ZL1 1LE, Chevy only offers the thing with a manual, thus ensuring that only true enthusiasts buy it. Perhaps the Z/28 could offer the 10-speed auto, at least as an option, all in pursuit of even hotter lap times.

Sure, the spied car, which has manufacturer plates on it, could always be a ZL1 test mule for carbon-ceramic brakes. But if we allow the speculation to build up, we can easily think of a 2019 Camaro Z/28 that would take the muscle car genre below the 7m Green Hell mark. And such a result would deserve quite a special page in the history book.
chevrolet camaro zl1 Chevrolet Camaro Chevrolet muscle car spyshots
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
CHEVROLET models:
CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1CHEVROLET Corvette ZR1 CoupeCHEVROLET Cruze HatchbackCHEVROLET Cruze Hatchback CompactCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET TraverseCHEVROLET Traverse Medium SUVCHEVROLET EquinoxCHEVROLET Equinox CrossoverAll CHEVROLET models  