Is This the 2019 Chevrolet Camaro Z/28?

Anybody with even a remote interest in muscle cars knows that nowadays such machines can have quite an appetite for corners. And the mightiest muscle car, as far as circuit standard go, is undoubtedly the 2018 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 1LE. Well, as it seems that Chevy has decided that the 7:16 Nurburgring lap time of the beast isn't enough, with the golden bowtie currently working on an even quicker model.

7 photos



Nevertheless, zooming in on the images, which you can see in the gallery above, we can see what appear to be carbon-ceramic brakes. Keep in mind that this kind of hardware not only improves fading resistance, but also reduces unsprung weight, which brings multiple benefits, such as improving compliance.



Factor in the headlights, which appear to be the basic units and we end up with the idea that GM could be working on a new Camaro Z/28.



The sheer idea of yet another Camaro track special is enough to get us excited and, as for how the engineers could one-up the ZL1 1LE, there are multiple possibilities.



For one thing, the Z/28 formula should be built around weight reduction. And it's impossible not to look at the carbon fiber treatment of the



And since the ZL1 borrowed the Z06 Corvette's LT4, we could see the Z/28 getting the ZR1's LT5, which would bring 755 horses to the table.



Despite the track dedication of the ZL1 1LE,



Sure, the spied car, which has manufacturer plates on it, could always be a ZL1 test mule for carbon-ceramic brakes. But if we allow the speculation to build up, we can easily think of a 2019 Camaro Z/28 that would take the muscle car genre below the 7m Green Hell mark. And such a result would deserve quite a special page in the history book. As such, a go-fast sixth-gen Camaro was recently spotted, with the images surfacing on Facebook . At first sight, it appears like this is a ZL 1LE that has lost its wing.Nevertheless, zooming in on the images, which you can see in the gallery above, we can see what appear to be carbon-ceramic brakes. Keep in mind that this kind of hardware not only improves fading resistance, but also reduces unsprung weight, which brings multiple benefits, such as improving compliance.Factor in the headlights, which appear to be the basic units and we end up with the idea that GM could be working on a new Camaro Z/28.The sheer idea of yet another Camaro track special is enough to get us excited and, as for how the engineers could one-up the ZL1 1LE, there are multiple possibilities.For one thing, the Z/28 formula should be built around weight reduction. And it's impossible not to look at the carbon fiber treatment of the 2019 Corvette ZR1 and expect a similar treatment for the Camaro.And since the ZL1 borrowed the Z06 Corvette's LT4, we could see the Z/28 getting the ZR1's LT5, which would bring 755 horses to the table.Despite the track dedication of the ZL1 1LE, Chevy only offers the thing with a manual, thus ensuring that only true enthusiasts buy it. Perhaps the Z/28 could offer the 10-speed auto, at least as an option, all in pursuit of even hotter lap times.Sure, the spied car, which has manufacturer plates on it, could always be a ZL1 test mule for carbon-ceramic brakes. But if we allow the speculation to build up, we can easily think of a 2019 Camaro Z/28 that would take the muscle car genre below the 7m Green Hell mark. And such a result would deserve quite a special page in the history book.