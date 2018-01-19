The Power Stroke V6 Diesel In the 2018 Ford F-150 Is Made In The UK

So you thought the 3.0-liter V6 turbo diesel in the 2018 F-150 is American? Not so fast, as Ford of Europe has the bragging right on this occasion. Truth be told, it does not surprise the Power Stroke V6 is produced at the Dagenham Engine Plant in Essex, the United Kingdom
, alongside the four-cylinder Duratorq TDCI and EcoBlue turbo diesel engine families.
None other than Ford of Europe announced that the best-in-class performance of the first-ever F-150 with diesel get-up-and-go is made possible by the European division’s know-how. Goes to show just how much globalization
is going on in today’s automotive industry, doesn’t it?
As mentioned in an earlier story on autoevolution, the Power Stroke V6 is loosely related to the Lion lineage that started in 2004 thanks to Ford, Jaguar Land Rover, and Groupe PSA
. The 3.0-liter engine, which is referred to as TDV6, SDV6, or HDi
in other applications, benefits from one Honeywell variable-nozzle turbocharger and air-to-air intercooling in the F-150.
The F-150 Power Stroke isn’t alone in the light-duty segment, with Ram offering the EcoDiesel and Chevrolet gearing up for introducing the 3.0-liter Duramax inline-6 diesel. But all in all, on-paper specifications
favor the Power Stroke V6 at the present moment, whichever way you look at it.
With 250 horsepower and 440 pound-feet of torque on tap, the sixth engine in the F-150 range enables a towing capacity of 11,400 pounds, payload capacity of 2,020 pounds, and a targeted EPA estimate of 30 mpg. Hugely impressive numbers, though FCA and General Motors
might have some tricks up their sleeves to the surprise of the Ford Motor Company.
“The unbeatable pulling power of a diesel engine makes it the perfect match for the iconic F-150 pickup, something F-Series fans in the U.S. are about to discover for themselves,”
declared Stephen Gill, director of Powertrain Engineering at Ford
’s European division. “Ford of Europe’s expertise in diesel extends beyond manufacturing,"
he added.