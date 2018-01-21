autoevolution
 

Toyota Celebrates 50 Years Of Hilux With Anniversary Edition

21 Jan 2018, 10:45 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Ah, the Hilux! If there’s any model worthy of carrying the pickup torch, that would be classic from Toyota, which became a thing in 1968 with the N10 and its 1.5-liter engine. 2018 marks 50 years since Toyota launched the first generation of the workhorse in Japan, with Europe following a year later. And in this past half a century, more than 18 million examples were sold worldwide, making the Hilux the world’s favorite pickup truck.
9 photos
2018 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Chrome Edition2018 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Chrome Edition2018 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Chrome Edition2018 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Chrome Edition2018 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Chrome Edition2018 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Chrome Edition2018 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Chrome Edition2018 Toyota Hilux Invincible 50 Chrome Edition
Enter the Invincible 50 Chrome Edition, which comes equipped with “Invincible 50” badges and lots of chrome, as if that wasn’t obvious enough from the name of the special edition. European models ship with the tried-and-tested 2.4 D-4D inline-four turbo diesel, which churns out 150 horsepower at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm from just 1,600 to 2,000 rpm.

The Invincible 50 Chrome Edition is designed for dual usage, thus combining work-focused attributes with the capabilities of a leisure vehicle. High over bars, sidebars with steps, front guard and under-run, as well as black fender protectors are standard. Also standard are the 18-inch alloy wheels that benefit from a machined finish for added visual zest.

Plastic liner for the bed and protective scuff plates are featured as well, as is Stop/Start for the engine. According to the manufacturer, the average fuel consumption is NEDC-rated 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers, translating to CO2 emissions as low as 178 grams per kilometer. But this being the New European Driving Cycle, good luck getting close to those numbers.

Somewhat intriguing, the anniversary edition is based on the pre-facelift Hilux. Thailand, on the other hand, has been gifted with the mid-cycle refresh at the Thailand International Motor Expo on 30 November 2017, with the biggest change coming in the form of a Tacoma-like front grille.

At the present moment, the Toyota Hilux is manufactured in six countries, and it’s on sale in more than 180 countries and regions. Reflecting the European public’s growing interest in all things pickup truck, the Hilux posted a new sales record in the Old Continent in 2017 (41,044 examples).
2018 Toyota Hilux Special Edition Toyota Hilux Europe Toyota pickup truck
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank What To Do After Witnessing a Car Accident 1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends1990s Cars That Created Ongoing Market Trends
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
New Year's Resolutions for Carmakers Hybrids, Plug-Ins and Electric Cars: Which Batteries Are Best? Top 10 Cars That Define the United States of AmericaTop 10 Cars That Define the United States of America
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One These Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever MadeThese Are the Five Coolest Airplane-Engined Cars Ever Made
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The SUV, the Minivan and The Wagon - Best Choice for a Family Carrier The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations NHTSA and IIHS Crash Test Scores Explained Coolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in HistoryCoolest Obscure Mercedes-AMG Models in History
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Euro NCAP Testing Procedures Explained Electric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st CenturyElectric Car Charging Plugs, The Beta vs. VHS Battle of the 21st Century
TOYOTA models:
TOYOTA AvalonTOYOTA Avalon LargeTOYOTA Prius cTOYOTA Prius c CompactTOYOTA Land Cruiser 150TOYOTA Land Cruiser 150 Medium SUVTOYOTA SequoiaTOYOTA Sequoia Large SUVTOYOTA Auris TouringTOYOTA Auris Touring CompactAll TOYOTA models  