Toyota Celebrates 50 Years Of Hilux With Anniversary Edition

Enter the Invincible 50 Chrome Edition, which comes equipped with “Invincible 50”
badges and lots of chrome, as if that wasn’t obvious enough from the name of the special edition. European models ship with the tried-and-tested 2.4 D-4D inline-four turbo diesel, which churns out 150 horsepower at 3,400 rpm and 400 Nm from just 1,600 to 2,000 rpm.
The Invincible 50 Chrome Edition is designed for dual usage, thus combining work-focused attributes with the capabilities of a leisure vehicle. High over bars, sidebars with steps, front guard and under-run, as well as black fender protectors are standard. Also standard are the 18-inch alloy wheels that benefit from a machined finish for added visual zest.
Plastic liner for the bed and protective scuff plates are featured as well, as is Stop/Start
for the engine. According to the manufacturer, the average fuel consumption is NEDC-rated 6.8 liters per 100 kilometers, translating to CO2 emissions as low as 178 grams per kilometer. But this being the New European Driving Cycle, good luck getting close to those numbers.
Somewhat intriguing, the anniversary edition is based on the pre-facelift Hilux. Thailand, on the other hand, has been gifted with the mid-cycle refresh
at the Thailand International Motor Expo on 30 November 2017, with the biggest change coming in the form of a Tacoma-like front grille.
At the present moment, the Toyota Hilux is manufactured in six countries, and it’s on sale in more than 180 countries and regions. Reflecting the European public’s growing interest in all things pickup truck, the Hilux
posted a new sales record in the Old Continent in 2017 (41,044 examples).