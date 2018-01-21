Night Package Goes Official For The 2019 Mercedes-Benz G-Class

Currently available as the G550 (G500 in Europe), the W464 generation will soon gain AMG
variants. And given time, highly exclusive models will also be added to the roster. In the meantime, the easiest way to make the G-Wagen
look like a million bucks is to pay extra for the Night Paket.
The Night Package, curiously enough, can’t be optioned with black exterior paint finishes (code 040 and 183), which is somewhat of a missed opportunity considering that black over black fits the G-Class well. But even with red paint, as demonstrated by the car in the photo gallery, the aesthetic package manages to one-up the looks of the new Gelandewagen.
It all starts with the AMG multi-spoke light alloy 20-inch wheels. Smoked-out turn signals, taillights, and headlights complement the Obsidian Black grille slats and parts of the front and rear bumpers, as well as the spare tire carrier affixed to the tailgate. The black theme continues with the side mirror caps, A-pillars, and the protective strips at the sides.
The finishing touch comes in the form of dark-tinted glass, which as you can tell from the gallery, contrasts nicely with the bodywork’s paint finsh. As far as interior customization is concerned, the sky’s the limit with the W464, with Mercedes-Benz
even offering an S-Class-inspired dual-screen layout.
More capable both on and off the road, the G-Class is available at first with the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 found in the G500 4x4²
. Codenamed M176, the engine develops 416 horsepower and 450 pound-feet of torque in this application. The 9G-Tronic nine-speed automatic is the only transmission available for the W464, and as expected, it’s specially calibrated for doing the off-road stuff together with the three locking differentials.