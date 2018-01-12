autoevolution
 

Toyota GR Super Sport Concept Flaunts 1,000-PS Hybrid Powertrain

As the world’s top automakers brace for the next generation of hypercars, Toyota took the Tokyo Auto Salon 2018 by storm with the GR Super Sport Concept. If it looks similar to the TS050 that competes in the FIA WEC, that’s because Gazoo Racing used plenty of motorsport know-how to make the concept happen.
And man, would you admire those lines and the purposefulness of every panel and piece of trim! The reason it looks like an endurance racecar for the road is downforce. The Toyota Hybrid System-Racing in the GR Super Sport combines the suck-squeeze-bang-blow of a twin-turbo V6 and an unspecified number of electric motors. For reference, the TS050 Hybrid boasts twin-axle KERS.

Combined output? 735 kW, which translates to 1,000 PS or 986 horsepower. That’s hypercar-rivaling performance, which is something new for Toyota. The automaker’s last effort in this department is the Lexus LFA, which ended production in 2012 after 500 units were made. And what a marvelous machine the LFA is with its screaming V10 powerplant, even to this day.

In accordance with Toyota’s motorsport genes, the lightweight wheels of the concept measure 18x13 inches, and are wrapped in 330/710 tires. What we don’t know is the possibility of turning the concept into a production car. With Toyota focused on GR-ifying most of its lineup in Japan, it won’t come as a surprise if the Super Sport will enter production in a few years' time.

“This is the starting point for Toyota's completely new challenge to develop sports cars from active race cars," declared Shigeki Tomoyama of Gazoo Racing. "Although it will be some time before you all have the opportunity to get behind the wheel, I hope that the GR Super Sport Concept will give you a taste of what we aim to achieve with our next-generation sports cars."

That said, you can bet your two cents that something nice is in the offing.
