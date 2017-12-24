2018 Toyota Crown Modellista Is All Show, But No Go

autoevolution
 

After Toyota’s Japanese division applied the Modellista treatment to the all-new Camry, the time has come for the Crown to put on its best suit. Confirmed to premiere at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2018 in January, the sportified sedan doesn’t feature any performance improvements at all.
What the Modellista is to Toyota is nothing but an aesthetic package, though the differences over the regular Crown are nothing to scoff at. See the two-tone aerodynamic diffuser at the rear? Yeah, you’ll notice no less than four exhaust pipes in that area, as well as some silver trim located at the extremities of the rear bumper for that additional visual specialness.

Admiring the Modellista from the profile, the upgrades over the standard model are obvious. Bigger wheels wrapped in more aggressive tires, chrome-finished trim where the front fenders meet the front doors, pizzazz on the side mirrors, and larger side skirts on the menu. The front, however, is the true business end of the 2018 Toyota Crown Modellista.

A mishmash of elegant and sporty, the only drawback to the Modellista-spec front fascia is the bumper, which sits lower to the ground because of the add-on spoiler lip. Toyota didn’t offer any details whatsoever about what hides under the hood. In fact, not even the bone stock Crown hasn’t been detailed in this regard, though it’s not hard to guess what’s what.

Underpinned by the Toyota New Global Architecture that’s used by models ranging from the C-HR crossover to the latest generation of the Lexus LS, the all-new Crown will be offered with four- and six-cylinder engines.

The lineup is likely to start with the 2.0-liter 6AR-FSE, while the range-topping powerplant should come in the form of the 3.5-liter 2GR-FKS. Instead of a good ol’ manual gearbox, an 8-speed automatic and a continuously variable transmission for the hybrid powertrain are also expected.
