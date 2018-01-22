Spyshots: 2019 Cadillac CT6 Caught Testing Near The Arctic Circle

Introduced for the 2016 model year, the CT6
isn’t the best-seller Cadillac expected it to be. The SRX-replacing XT5 continues to lead, and to this effect, the crown jewel of General Motors must do something about the ailing CT6 if it wants to remain relevant in the full-size sedan segment.
Cadillac will try to make amends with the mid-cycle refresh of the flagship sedan, and to this effect, the Escala Concept
serves as inspiration for the massive restyling of the front fascia. The better-looking grille flanked by redesigned headlights are complemented by resculpted air intakes, and based on the quad-exhaust arrangement at the rear, the prototype pictured in the gallery is equipped with a six-cylinder engine.
There’s proof Cadillac will discontinue the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder LTG for the 2019 model year, with the 3.6-liter and 3.0-liter V6 powerplants soldiering on. Something that’s worth looking forward in the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department is the 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 ushered in by the Escala, which in the mid-engine Corvette
bears the name of LT7.
Whatever Cadillac has in the pipeline for the facelifted CT6, there’s no denying it must deliver a better sports sedan than the LT4 supercharged V8-powered CTS-V. When you think about it, twin-turbo is the way to go against the Mercedes-AMG
S63 and similarly impressive BMW M760i.
The CT6 PHEV, which is manufactured in China, will continue to rely on the tried-and-tested formula of 2.0-liter LTG
and two-motor hybrid transmission, offering a good balance of fuel economy and performance. The plug-in hybrid powertrain in the pre-facelift CT6 PHEV has a combined rating of 449 horsepower and is capable of 37 all-electric miles.
For the 2019 model year, Cadillac will also update the interior here and there. Think CUE 3.0 infotainment and a redesigned dashboard. Another newity that’s certain to one-up the CT6 is the Hydra-Matic 10L automatic transmission, which will improve both fuel economy and acceleration.