Spyshots: 2019 Cadillac CT6 Caught Testing Near The Arctic Circle

AMG

Cadillac will try to make amends with the mid-cycle refresh of the flagship sedan, and to this effect, the Escala Concept serves as inspiration for the massive restyling of the front fascia. The better-looking grille flanked by redesigned headlights are complemented by resculpted air intakes, and based on the quad-exhaust arrangement at the rear, the prototype pictured in the gallery is equipped with a six-cylinder engine.There’s proof Cadillac will discontinue the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder LTG for the 2019 model year, with the 3.6-liter and 3.0-liter V6 powerplants soldiering on. Something that’s worth looking forward in the suck-squeeze-bang-blow department is the 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8 ushered in by the Escala, which in the mid-engine Corvette bears the name of LT7.Whatever Cadillac has in the pipeline for the facelifted CT6, there’s no denying it must deliver a better sports sedan than the LT4 supercharged V8-powered CTS-V. When you think about it, twin-turbo is the way to go against the Mercedes-S63 and similarly impressive BMW M760i.The CT6 PHEV, which is manufactured in China, will continue to rely on the tried-and-tested formula of 2.0-liter LTG and two-motor hybrid transmission, offering a good balance of fuel economy and performance. The plug-in hybrid powertrain in the pre-facelift CT6 PHEV has a combined rating of 449 horsepower and is capable of 37 all-electric miles.For the 2019 model year, Cadillac will also update the interior here and there. Think CUE 3.0 infotainment and a redesigned dashboard. Another newity that’s certain to one-up the CT6 is the Hydra-Matic 10L automatic transmission, which will improve both fuel economy and acceleration.