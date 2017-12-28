GM LT7 Twin-Turbo V8 For Mid-Engine Corvette Leaked

Coming courtesy of Michael Accardi
on Twitter, the CAD rendering of the engine leaves little to the imagination of expecting enthusiasts. The turbochargers of the longitudinally-mounted engine are easily visible at the lower extremities, as are dual overhead camshafts and the plumbing needed to keep those turbos spooling. And the name of this engine? LT7.
The LT nomenclature suggests the 7 belongs to the fifth-generation General Motors small-block engine family, though on the other hand, the DOHC
configuration is something that makes it fairly different from the Gen V
. To this effect, the LT7 could offer a glimpse of the Gen VI family, and looking at the bigger picture, it’s about time General Motors went all dual overhead camshafts considering that Ford has been doing it for years.
Another mystery regarding the powerplant of the mid-engine Corvette is displacement. Based on the twin-turbo V8 that Cadillac debuted in the Escala Concept
, it could displace 4.2 liters. According to other sources (as in rumors), General Motors could go the full monty and offer up to 5.5 liters.
What’s certain about the LT7, however, is its similarity with the LGW V6
found in the Cadillac CT6 luxury sedan. More to the point, the water-to-air intercoolers are easily noticeable, and the heads have exhaust manifolds integrated into them. Ford 2.7-liter EcoBoost V6 much, General Motors?
Whatever the future holds in store for the mid-engine Corvette
, there’s no denying the C8 will push the performance envelope further than any Corvette before. And by that, America is willing to show “those cocky Europeans”
that it knows a thing or two about supercar-like handling dynamics.