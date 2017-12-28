autoevolution
 

2019 Shelby GT500 Mustang: Predator V8 Engine Detailed By CAD Diagrams

It was November 2015 when Ford and the UAW released the details of a tentative agreement. From it, both parties confirmed that the Romeo Engine plant would receive $150 million in investment, which would go towards production of powerplants such as the 5.2-liter Voodoo V8, but “with upgrade.” And that upgrade, as it happens, is a supercharger system.
Please put your hands together for the 5.2-liter Predator V8, the engine that will put the 2019 Shelby GT500 in the crosshairs of the Camaro ZL1 and Challenger Hellcat. After being leaked through a picture of the upper part of the engine, complete with 5.2 L lettering and the Cobra head, a series of CAD diagrams add fuel to the already blazing fire and further our expectations.

Coming courtesy of Mustang6G forum member zackmd1, the diagrams “appear in the official 2018 wiring diagrams available from Ford.” It’s easy to see the wiring going through the supercharger intercooler, as well as the supercharger pulley, so yeah, forced induction is in the pipeline.

What’s even more interesting than this confirmation is the flexplate. That’s right, that’s a flexplate there, not a flywheel, which means that the GT500 will be equipped with some sort of automatic transmission. What’s more intriguing than this comes in the form of mounting locations for the torque converter. With 3 instead of 4 mounting locations as you’d find in the case of the Coyote’s flexplate, it's likely the GT500 won’t use the 10-speed automatic co-developed with General Motors, but a different transmission altogether.

The seven-speed dual-clutch gearbox from the GT supercar is also out of the question, for it is a transaxle designed around a mid-engine configuration. With a bit of luck, the next leak of the Predator V8 will offer more details in this regard. As for output, well, what do you think about 700 horsepower if not a few ponies more? Is that enough to keep the Challenger Hellcat on its toes and out-accelerate the Camaro ZL1 1LE on corner exit?
