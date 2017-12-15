autoevolution
 

Leaked: Mid-Engined C8 Covette CAD Images Show New Details

15 Dec 2017, 14:04 UTC
by
As you are reading this, GM engineers are out there testing the C8 incarnation of the Corvette, which is set to bring the first mid-engined incarnation of the Chevrolet halo car. However, it seems that other people who are also linked to GM are busy with C8 'Vette maters, which is how we ended up with the allegedly leaked CAD images we have here.
The images surfaced on the Corvette Forum and, as usual with such episodes, we need to add the mandatory grain of salt.

Nevertheless, these seem to be photos of a computer screen rather than screenshots and there's at least one reason for which these seem to be legitimate.

Check out the aperture panel, which appears to perfectly resemble what we've seen on the C8 prototypes - speaking of which, you'll find a complete spyshot gallery above.

The Corvette aficionados over at the said forum were quick to point out a few conclusions that can be drawn by zooming in on the engineering play seen here.

The engine appears to be a slightly modded version of the LT1 that powers the standard C7. For instance, the alternator has been relocated, while the thing seems to pack factory short headers, not cast exhaust manifolds. Also, the transaxle is uber-generous and while it's no clear whether this is a stick shift or an automaker, the shape of the bottom and the coolers next to it seem to point out to the latter.

The frame appears to be similar to the C5-C7 generations, packing hydroformed rails, which should still come in aluminum. Nevertheless, if the go-fast machine loses its standard targa top, we can expect a serious increase in terms of torsional rigidity.

Then there's the stopping hardware, which involves one-piece discs and super-sized calipers.

We'll remind you that a previous leak talked about the C8 being offered with three V8s, namely the said 6.2-liter unit and a pair of DOHC V8s with displacements of 5.5L (850 hp) and 4.2L (650 hp), with the last two expected to land in twin-turbo form.

The said leaked document also talks about the 4.2L motor being destined for a Cadillac go-fast machine, but this is another story for another time.
