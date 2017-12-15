Leaked: Mid-Engined C8 Covette CAD Images Show New Details

As you are reading this, GM engineers are out there testing the C8 incarnation of the Corvette, which is set to bring the first mid-engined incarnation of the Chevrolet halo car. However, it seems that other people who are also linked to GM are busy with C8 'Vette maters, which is how we ended up with the allegedly leaked CAD images we have here.

5 photos



Nevertheless, these seem to be photos of a computer screen rather than screenshots and there's at least one reason for which these seem to be legitimate.



Check out the aperture panel, which appears to perfectly resemble what we've seen on the C8 prototypes - speaking of which, you'll find a complete spyshot gallery above.



The Corvette aficionados over at the said forum were quick to point out a few conclusions that can be drawn by zooming in on the engineering play seen here.



The engine appears to be a slightly modded version of the LT1 that powers the standard



The frame appears to be similar to the C5-C7 generations, packing hydroformed rails, which should still come in aluminum. Nevertheless, if the go-fast machine loses its standard targa top, we can expect a serious increase in terms of torsional rigidity.



Then there's the stopping hardware, which involves one-piece discs and super-sized calipers.



We'll remind you that a previous DOHC V8s with displacements of 5.5L (850 hp) and 4.2L (650 hp), with the last two expected to land in twin-turbo form.



