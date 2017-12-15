autoevolution
 

2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS 1:18 Scale Model Brings Lava Orange Joy

We'd struggle to find an aficionado who wouldn't like to adorn his garage with a 2018 Porsche 911 GT2 RS. Okay, we might know a few Mercedes-AMG fans who would rather hoon an Affalterbach machine, but even these gearheads respect the 6:43 minutes Nurburgring production car record set by the rear-engined animal. However, we can't all afford to spend a six-figure number starting with a "3" for the Rennsport Neunelfer.
The solution for this obviously comes from the scale model world and we're here to show you the freshest not-just-a-toy of the kind.

We're talking about a goodie come from Spark Models, with the specialist now introducing the Lava Orange version of the thing - many of you might associate this hue with the 991.1 GT3 RS, since it was its launch color.

Interestingly, this model, which comes in a 1:18 scale, is more limited than the actual car, since the specialist is only bringing 500 units of the Lava Orange delight to the world. We'll tip our helmets to the Exclusive Porsche Models Facebook page for bringing this under the spotlights.

As you'll get to notice in the images in the gallery, the German specialist pays special attention to all the little details of the Zuffenhausen hero. Speaking of which, the rear-engined desk ornament doesn't feature the Weissach Package.

As for the pricing of the scale model, this sits at €259 (make that $305 at the current exchange rate). For the record, the cost of 100 such models would allow one to acquire the said Weissach pack on the actual car - the scale model will land by mid-January next year.

You can regard the package as a diet that allows the GT2 RS to shed 30 kg (66 lbs) by mixing CFRP (carbon fiber reinforced plastic) and titanium goodies, along with magnesium wheels.

Then again, since we've already shown you real-world examples of the 991.2 GT2 RS that have skipped the said pack, the fact that the scale model is missing this shouldn't be all that important.
