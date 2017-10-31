C7 Corvette Magnetic Ride Performance Calibrations Priced At $350

Launched in 2013 for the 2014 model year, the C7 Corvette
is all sorts of wonderful. Be it the LT1-powered Stingray or the LT4-engined Z06, the seventh-generation Corvette muddles the distinction between sports car and supercar. But when it comes to the suspension, there’s room for improvement.
2014 to 2016 models equipped with Magnetic Ride Control can be upgraded to handle better thanks to the so-called “Performance Calibrations.”
That’s how Chevrolet
refers to a software update for the magnetorheological damper system originally developed by the Delphi Automotive. More to the point, owners of pre-2016 Corvette Stingray and Corvette Z06 (both FE6 and FE7 models) will drive a little better in Tour, Sport, and Track modes once updated.
The golden bowtie promises faster lap times, as well as a more compliant ride. Chevrolet gives the 2016 Corvette Z06 as an example, with the performance calibrations enabling an improvement of more than 1 second on the 2.9-mile General Motors Milford Road Course
. Available through dealers nationwide for $350, the performance calibration doesn’t affect the car’s factory warranty.
“These new calibrations leverage the latest tuning strategies of the Corvette development team to offer increased performance, while improving ride quality,”
says Jim Campbell, U.S. vice president of Performance Vehicles and Motorsports at GM
. “The result is a greater feeling of balance and more linear responses to driver inputs — changes you’ll feel and appreciate immediately.”
Announced at the 2017 SEMA Show, the performance calibrations will extend to additional applications. Those will be announced at a later date, but it’s not too hard to guess what sort of vehicles General Motors talks about. From commercial catastrophes such as the Cadillac ELR
to sports sedans such as the Chevrolet SS and even full-size GMC luxobarges, plenty of possible applications are on the horizon.
Speaking of magnetic shocks, the 2018 Mustang
from the EcoBoost upward boast this technology as well. And so does Ferrari, Audi, and performance-oriented HSV vehicles riding on the Zeta platform.