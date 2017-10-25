2018 Chevrolet Corvette Production Coming To An End In January

autoevolution
 

On January 22, the 2018 Corvette will stop production at the Bowling Green plant in Kentucky. That, in turn, translates to four months of production, making the 2018 model year one of the shortest lived. More to the point, 2018 MY production will total 9,700, which is sensibly less compared to the 32,782 examples built in model year 2017. And after November 16, Chevrolet will close the order books for the 2018 Corvette, thus paving the way for MY 2019.
Priced at $56,490 for the Stingray Coupe and $60,490 for the Stingray Convertible, the 2018 Corvette differs from its predecessor by offering standard HD digital radio, improved rearview camera, and enhanced Data Recorder. The latter piece of equipment now offers information such as intake and ambient air temperatures, yaw rate (angular velocity around the vertical axis), individual suspension displacements, as well as individual wheel speeds.

The Corvette Stingray rides on bigger wheels (19 inches up front and 20 inches at the rear) and, for a change, magnetic ride is available as a standalone option. Moving on to the Grand Sport, the $66,490 ‘Vette doesn’t need to be kitted with the Z07 Performance Package for the customer to opt for carbon-ceramic brakes. What’s more, the Chevrolet Corvette Grand Sport with the Heritage Package is available with an optional black center stripe for added visual zest.

And finally, the 2018 Corvette Z06, which kicks off at $80,490, ushers in redesigned wheel patterns and a gray interior option. From the point of view of performance, the LT1 and LT4 small-block V8 engines develop the same horsepower and torque as ever. MY 2019, however, will welcome the C7 ZR1.

On January 29, the 2019 Corvette is planned to go into production. It remains to be seen if the ZR1 will be available from the get-go following a reveal at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show. Previously thought to go official for the 2018 model year, the C7 ZR1 will usher in a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 labeled “LT5” in the General Motors RPO System. Essentially an upgraded LT4, the LT5 is expected to develop as many as 750 horsepower, which is staggering whichever way you look at it.

