2018 Chevy Camaro Hot Wheels Edition Launched, Is Available for COPO Camaro Too

26 Oct 2017, 16:06 UTC
by
Hot Wheels is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and collaborated with Chevrolet on a couple of full-size toys. The 2018 Camaro Hot Wheels Edition has launched today ahead of SEMA and comes with a little surprise: a Hot Wheels COPO Camaro.
Yes, despite the fact that only 69 COPO drag racers will be built this model year, a few of them are being given the toy car treatment. But frankly, we're not surprised, as the Custom Camaro was the first Hot Wheels ever produced.

But let's start with the regular car, shall we? 2,500 units of the Hot Wheels Camaro will be built and sold as packages. For the 2LT and 2SS coupes and convertibles that means an extra $4,995.

That money gets you a unique paint finish called Crush Orange, which should remind every Hot Wheels fan of his childhood because it's very similar to the Hugger Orange on 1969 Camaros. All cars also come with grey and white stripes down the middle and a dark grey ground effects kit.

The two-tone wheels also reflect the theme, while 50th Hot Wheels badges are added to the fenders. Tinted windows and taillights plus black bowtie badges finish off the transformation. You might also notice the unique grille with Galvano Chrome inserts.

On the inside, customers will get orange and black upholstery with orange knee pads, orange seatbelts and various badging.

The badass version is obviously the COPO Hot Wheels Edition. This factory-built drag race car is now fitted with a naturally aspirated 302-cubic-inch Gen V Small Block V8. The engine is derived from the LT1 of the SS model but built with more durable internals. As options, you can also go for a bigger 427 block or a 350 with a supercharger. All models will get safety features according to the NHRA Stock Elimination class, as well as ATI TH400 three-speed automatic transmission and a solid rear axle.

