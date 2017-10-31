2018 Ford Mustang GT Dyno Pull Reveals Coyote V8 Produces 415 RWHP

The 2018 Mustang
started to arrive at dealers a few days ago, but that’s enough time for one particular enthusiast to strap his GT Fastback on the dyno and see how potent the redesigned pony actually is. For reference, the free-breathing 5.0-liter motor’s crank output is 460 horsepower and 420 pound-feet.
Late Model Racecraft
of Houston, Texas were the first to provide dyno numbers for the 2018 Mustang GT with the 10-speed automatic transmission. The stock pony car, equipped with the Level 1 Performance Package, delivers 415.65 rear-wheel horsepower at 6,600 rpm and 397.32 rear-wheel pound-feet at a burbly 4,530 rpm, which is a normal level of loss from the flywheel to the wheels.
LMR highlights that the blue-painted Mustang GT runs 93-octane gasoline and that the rear wheels are equipped with 19-inch 275/40 Michelin Pilot Sport tires. “The car does have room on the table for potentially more power,”
argues Late Model Racecraft, pointing out that the Mustang GT
redlines at 7,500 rpm.
Based on the figures shown on the dyno graph, there are two things to learn from this pull. The best case scenario would be that Ford and General Motors have co-developed one hell of an automatic transmission
. As for the worst case scenario – which is an understatement if you read between the lines – Ford might have underrated the Coyote V8 for 2018. After all, you’re looking at an estimated drivetrain loss of approximately 10 percent (460 HP
to 415 RWHP).
In the words of the one and only Darth Vader, this is “impressive, most impressive.”
What’s not so impressive is the 2018 Mustang EcoBoost in European specification
, which develops 290 PS (286 horsepower) from the pre-facelift model’s 317 PS (313 horsepower). Thankfully, though, the U.S.-spec EcoBoost soldiers on with 310 ponies and a little more torque (350 pound-feet) from 2.3 liters displacement.
On a related note, the 2019 model year will see the Ford Motor Company discontinue the Shelby GT350 and GT350R to make way for the V8-powered Shelby GT500
. What sort of V8 engine the ultimate expression of the S550 Mustang has, only time will tell.