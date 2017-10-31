2018 Chevy Silverado Performance Concept Gets Supercharged V8 At SEMA ShoW

Created to celebrate 100 years of Chevrolet
trucks, the Silverado Performance Concept doesn’t boast the EcoTec3 V6, not the naturally aspirated 5.3-liter V8 we all know and love. Instead, the golden bowtie upgraded the L83 V8 with a “concept supercharger system”
based on the LT4 V8 of the C7 Corvette Z06.
Chevrolet says the experimental blower adds more than 100 horsepower to the 5.3-liter engine, translating to over 450 horsepower at the flywheel. Performance-enhancing modifications also include a cat-back exhaust system with polished tips, cold-air induction system, and Brembo brakes
of the six-piston type for the front wheels. This concept, ladies and gentlemen, is the Silverado SS that Chevy ought to make, but refuses to do for whatever reason.
From a visual standpoint, the 22-inch aluminum wheels are offset by black bowtie emblems all-around, Satin Steel Gray exterior paint, Dark Android window moldings, and smoked headlamp and taillamp lenses. The interior is very close to stock, with notable differences coming in the form of black suede and a red strip on the steering wheel, carbon fiber gauges, and the LCD dash logger app. Original accessories
are also present, consisting of all-weather floor liners, rear underseat storage organizer, and the tri-fold tonneau cover.
The Silverado Performance Concept is not alone at the SEMA Show
, with Chevrolet also showcasing a customized C/10 pickup, Silverado 3500HD NHRA Safety Safari Concept, and the Luke Bryan Suburban Concept. “One hundred years and 85 million trucks later, Chevrolet trucks continue to inspire, support and reward through hard work and recreation,”
declared Sandor Piszar, Chevrolet Trucks marketing director.