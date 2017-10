Better than the renders? #SEMA @streetfighter_la @cornfedcamaro @hawaiianeze @nitrofillusa @toyotires @stancewheels @recaro_motorsport A post shared by Hammad (@xixdesign) on Oct 29, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Super happy to say this beast will be present at this year's @semashow! I'll be there with the @streetfighter_la team and @cornfedcamaro. More info on the kit will be coming ahead of its November release. Thanks for the support! A post shared by Hammad (@xixdesign) on Aug 27, 2017 at 9:19pm PDT

November 2017 L @streetfighter_la A post shared by Hammad (@xixdesign) on Aug 23, 2017 at 8:59pm PDT

It's not like the sixth-gen Camaro needs any visual aggression, as, from the SS up, the slab of America looks mean enough to float anybody's boat. Of course, this hasn't stopped custom car specialist from coming up with even meaner bodykits for the golden bowtie animal.And the Chevy we're looking at takes things to a whole new level. The Streetfighter Camaro, which comes to us via xixdesign's Instagram account, stretches the widebody concept to the limit - you'll also get to see some renders of the vehicle below.As such, its riveted-on fenders mix a partial wheel coverage with a hefty size, ensuring this Camaro stands out even when parked next to supercars.Of course, the wing adorning the posterior of the machine, which could easily sit on the back of a Pikes Peak car, is also part of the visual magic.And while certain aficionados could argue that such mods aren't fit for the muscle car aura of the Camaro, allows us to remind everybody that Chevrolet itself has demonstrated that the car can no longer be described in a simple manner.We're referring to the 1LE package offered for the 2018 Camaro ZL1, which allows the 650 hp beast to lap the Nurburgring in 7:16.04 . For the record (no pun intended), the Porsche 911 GT3 RS PDK needs 7:20 to get round the Green Hell.This year's edition of the SEMA show kicks off tomorrow, October 31, with its gates set to close on November 3.