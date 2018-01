2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Shows Up in German Traffic, Looks Conservative

Both models will ride on the automaker's MFA2 (second-generation Modular Front-Drive Architecture) platform. Nevertheless, the dual offer means the new A-Class Sedan will cater to the needs of customers who prefer a more traditional approach. And you can easily notice that by zooming in on the rooflines of the cars - here's a recent set of 2019 CLA spyshots With the CLA unsurprisingly sporting a baby CLS look, the model in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page taken on the role of a classic sedan.The two machines might also be differentiated in terms of the engine range. To be more precise, while the new CLA will borrow the upcoming A45 hatchback's 400+ hp two-liter turbo, the A-Class Sedan range might not go above 300 horsepower.Nevertheless, both cars should offer the same "civilian" powerplants. As such, the gas side of the range will be comprised of 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter turbo-fours. On the diesel side, Mercedes-Benz might once again borrow Renault powerplants, with the French carmaker's new 1.6-liter mills replacing the 1.5-liter engines found on current Benz compacts.Lesser models will come in front-wheel-drive, featuring a six-speed manual tranny. As for high-powered versions, these should be available with a seven-speed dual-clutch tranny, while the rumor mill talks about a nine-speed unit. Of course, 4Matic all-paw hardware will be on the menu.The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan should arrive in the final part of the current year, probably being offered on both the Old Continent and the US, with the latter market receiving it as a 2019 model.