2019 Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan Shows Up in German Traffic, Looks Conservative

While the first two generations of the Mercedes-Benz A-Class were never regarded as actual premium models, the outgoing third-gen model made efforts to change that. And this label will finally arrive for the 2019 A-Class, with one of the benefits being a more complex compact family. For instance, while the second-generation CLA is almost ready to make its debut, the German automaker will also introduce the 2019 A-Class Sedan.
Both models will ride on the automaker's MFA2 (second-generation Modular Front-Drive Architecture) platform. Nevertheless, the dual offer means the new A-Class Sedan will cater to the needs of customers who prefer a more traditional approach. And you can easily notice that by zooming in on the rooflines of the cars - here's a recent set of 2019 CLA spyshots.

With the CLA unsurprisingly sporting a baby CLS look, the model in the piece of spy footage at the bottom of the page taken on the role of a classic sedan.

The two machines might also be differentiated in terms of the engine range. To be more precise, while the new CLA will borrow the upcoming A45 hatchback's 400+ hp two-liter turbo, the A-Class Sedan range might not go above 300 horsepower.

Nevertheless, both cars should offer the same "civilian" powerplants. As such, the gas side of the range will be comprised of 1.6-liter and 2.0-liter turbo-fours. On the diesel side, Mercedes-Benz might once again borrow Renault powerplants, with the French carmaker's new 1.6-liter mills replacing the 1.5-liter engines found on current Benz compacts.

Lesser models will come in front-wheel-drive, featuring a six-speed manual tranny. As for high-powered versions, these should be available with a seven-speed dual-clutch tranny, while the rumor mill talks about a nine-speed unit. Of course, 4Matic all-paw hardware will be on the menu.

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class Sedan should arrive in the final part of the current year, probably being offered on both the Old Continent and the US, with the latter market receiving it as a 2019 model.

