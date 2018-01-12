autoevolution
 

2020 Cadillac CT5 Spied, Will Replace The CTS

In addition to the ATS and Chevrolet Camaro, the Cadillac CTS mid-size sedan rides on the General Motors Alpha platform. Replacing the Sigma and Zeta, the Alpha will be upgraded for the 2020 model year with the CT5, which will replace three models (!!!).
Cadillac president Johan de Nysschen made it clear the automaker intends to shake up its sedan portfolio to better align the automaker with purchasing trends, which is why the CT5 will replace the ATS, CTS, and XTS. This, in turn, means that Cadillac will have two sedans in its portfolio for the 2020 MY.

As you can tell from the first pictures of the upcoming sedan, Escala Concept influences are strong. Starting with the fastback-like design and the swept-back roofline, the CT5 further boasts slim horizontal headlights and an adequate front axle to A-pillar ratio. The looks, therefore, tick all the right boxes for people who would rather American instead of German luxury.

Don’t be fooled by the hood scoop. For starters, it’s not function, and furthermore, Cadillac appears to think it can pass this early prototype as some sort of Franken-Dodge Charger SRT or sorts. All is not mock-up, though, for the CT5-V is sure to integrate some kind of heat extractor in the hood.

Codenamed A2LL, the 2020 Cadillac CT5 is expected to be offered with a choice of four powertrains. Starting with a 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder, the lineup is anticipated to further consist of a naturally aspirated 3.6-liter V6, 6.2-liter V8, and a plug-in hybrid powertrain that relies on the 2.0-liter LTG. Also possible are a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 and 4.2-liter twin-turbo V8, though it remains to be seen what Caddy has in store for the CT5.

In addition to the 10-speed automatic co-developed with the Ford Motor Company, the V-series of models should be also offered with a manual gearbox. RWD and AWD, the CT5 is a make-or-break model for Cadillac.

Sources close to the automaker claim that production will start in the second part of 2019 at the Lansing Grand River Assembly plant, which specializes exclusively in Alpha platform-based vehicles at the moment. Word has it the CT5 will be followed by a large crossover with seven seats, after which the all-new Escalade should show its face in 2020 riding on an all-new platform.

Before the CT5 goes official, the E2XX-based XT4 will make the rounds.
