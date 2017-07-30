2020 Cadillac CT5 Sedan Will Replace ATS, CTS, XTS

It was formerly believed that the ATS and CTS would run their course until the near end of the decade, then Cadillac
would replace the compact executive and mid-size sedans with all-new models. According to head honcho Johan de Nysschen, that’s not actually the case, not even for the recently facelifted XTS.
Speaking to media present at the most recent General Motors earnings call, Cadillac’s leading figure made it clear the automaker intends to shake up its sedan portfolio
from the ground up. The ATS, CTS, and XTS will grind to a halt in 2019, with the 2020 Cadillac CT5 scheduled to take over from then on.
General Motors filed trademarks for plenty CT- and XT-branded models
with the USPTO before the launch of the CT6, so it stands likely the replacement for the current sedan lineup will bear the name of CT5. Considering the dimensions of the CT6 and the progression from 5 to 6, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the mystery model will be smaller than Cadillac’s current flagship.
It is expected the mid-size CT5 will enter production at the General Motors plant in Lansing, Michigan, the place where Cadillac manufactures the ATS and CTS. Johan de Nysschen
further claimed a small luxury sedan is also on the way, and just like its bigger brother, it will see the light of day in Lansing.
There’s still speculation on the name for the compact-sized sedan
, many outlets suggesting CT3 to be the name of the newcomer. Also from the rumor mill, all bets are on the GM Alpha vehicle platform and the main rivals would come in the form of Mercedes-Benz’s and Audi’s future CLA and A3 Sedan.
In Cadillac’s view, electrification isn’t a priority for the near future. de Nysschen declared that he took note of what Volvo
is doing to its lineup, and General Motors’ crown jewel plans an electrified assault of its own in the second half of the next decade. A bit late to the game, if I may say so.
Editor's note:
Cadillac Escala Concept pictured.