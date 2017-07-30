autoevolution

2020 Cadillac CT5 Sedan Will Replace ATS, CTS, XTS

30 Jul 2017, 7:08 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
It was formerly believed that the ATS and CTS would run their course until the near end of the decade, then Cadillac would replace the compact executive and mid-size sedans with all-new models. According to head honcho Johan de Nysschen, that’s not actually the case, not even for the recently facelifted XTS.
32 photos
Cadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engineCadillac Escala Concept with 4.2-liter twin-turbo LT5 V8 engine
Speaking to media present at the most recent General Motors earnings call, Cadillac’s leading figure made it clear the automaker intends to shake up its sedan portfolio from the ground up. The ATS, CTS, and XTS will grind to a halt in 2019, with the 2020 Cadillac CT5 scheduled to take over from then on.

General Motors filed trademarks for plenty CT- and XT-branded models with the USPTO before the launch of the CT6, so it stands likely the replacement for the current sedan lineup will bear the name of CT5. Considering the dimensions of the CT6 and the progression from 5 to 6, it wouldn’t come as a surprise if the mystery model will be smaller than Cadillac’s current flagship.

It is expected the mid-size CT5 will enter production at the General Motors plant in Lansing, Michigan, the place where Cadillac manufactures the ATS and CTS. Johan de Nysschen further claimed a small luxury sedan is also on the way, and just like its bigger brother, it will see the light of day in Lansing.

There’s still speculation on the name for the compact-sized sedan, many outlets suggesting CT3 to be the name of the newcomer. Also from the rumor mill, all bets are on the GM Alpha vehicle platform and the main rivals would come in the form of Mercedes-Benz’s and Audi’s future CLA and A3 Sedan.

In Cadillac’s view, electrification isn’t a priority for the near future. de Nysschen declared that he took note of what Volvo is doing to its lineup, and General Motors’ crown jewel plans an electrified assault of its own in the second half of the next decade. A bit late to the game, if I may say so.

Editor's note:

Cadillac Escala Concept pictured.
2020 Cadillac CT5 sedan Cadillac CT5 luxury Cadillac industry General Motors
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) From Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and BusinessFrom Wrecks and Rust to Riches: A Story of Passion and Business
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party BMW TwinPower Turbo Engines Explained The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Age of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The TransfagarasanAge of Enlightenment With a Mazda MX-5 RF on The Transfagarasan
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Five Signs You Need To Take Your Car To Get Serviced Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Modern Car Technologies That Aren't So ModernModern Car Technologies That Aren't So Modern
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Travel Checklist & Tips For a Long Car Journey Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance2017 Sinaia Concours d'Elegance: A 77-Year Disappearance