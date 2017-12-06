2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage

Up until this point, the Cadillac XT4 has been cooped up under black wrappers. However, the heavier layer of camouflage has been stripped off for this testing session, carried out in Germany.

16 photos SUV , but not in the same sense as the Escalade.



The XT4 is the most car-like 4x4 the company has ever made. The smaller brother of the



The model is very much what we expected, both regarding design and proportions. But as usual with Cadillacs, the final production headlights aren't going to be shown until the official debut.



All those little circular projectors are probably going to merge into something similar to the XT5. The grille looks the same too. The profile reveals a swooping roof, while large exhaust ports dominate the back. With both the GLC and Q5 having fake trim instead of muffler tips, we have to show our appreciation to the American automaker.



The brand's smallest crossover will be built on the C1XX platform. It should be powered exclusively by a 2-liter turbo making 272 horsepower. An 8-speed automatic will send power either to the front or all four wheels. Though Cadillac has access to Chevy's diesel technology, we don't expect them to borrow anything. However, there could be a downsized version for China... like always.



To be competitive, the XT4 will need a lot of technology. That obviously includes some version of Caddilac's controversial infotainment system, leather everywhere, 360-degree cameras. There should also be some level of autonomy involved, the Super Cruise. Will it come to Detroit? Cadillac used to stand for classic American luxury: big boats with soft suspension and leather tops. However, the world has changed. The XT4 is an, but not in the same sense as the Escalade.The XT4 is the most car-like 4x4 the company has ever made. The smaller brother of the XT5 is designed to compete with things like the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60 - some of the most popular luxury vehicles in the world.The model is very much what we expected, both regarding design and proportions. But as usual with Cadillacs, the final production headlights aren't going to be shown until the official debut.All those little circular projectors are probably going to merge into something similar to the XT5. The grille looks the same too. The profile reveals a swooping roof, while large exhaust ports dominate the back. With both the GLC and Q5 having fake trim instead of muffler tips, we have to show our appreciation to the American automaker.The brand's smallest crossover will be built on the C1XX platform. It should be powered exclusively by a 2-liter turbo making 272 horsepower. An 8-speed automatic will send power either to the front or all four wheels. Though Cadillac has access to Chevy's diesel technology, we don't expect them to borrow anything. However, there could be a downsized version for China... like always.To be competitive, the XT4 will need a lot of technology. That obviously includes some version of Caddilac's controversial infotainment system, leather everywhere, 360-degree cameras. There should also be some level of autonomy involved, the Super Cruise. Will it come to Detroit?