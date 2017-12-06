autoevolution
LIVE Coverage:  2017 Los Angeles Auto Show  
 

2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage

6 Dec 2017, 21:33 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Car Profile
Up until this point, the Cadillac XT4 has been cooped up under black wrappers. However, the heavier layer of camouflage has been stripped off for this testing session, carried out in Germany.
16 photos
2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage2019 Cadillac XT4 Caught Testing With Less Camouflage
Cadillac used to stand for classic American luxury: big boats with soft suspension and leather tops. However, the world has changed. The XT4 is an SUV, but not in the same sense as the Escalade.

The XT4 is the most car-like 4x4 the company has ever made. The smaller brother of the XT5 is designed to compete with things like the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Volvo XC60 - some of the most popular luxury vehicles in the world.

The model is very much what we expected, both regarding design and proportions. But as usual with Cadillacs, the final production headlights aren't going to be shown until the official debut.

All those little circular projectors are probably going to merge into something similar to the XT5. The grille looks the same too. The profile reveals a swooping roof, while large exhaust ports dominate the back. With both the GLC and Q5 having fake trim instead of muffler tips, we have to show our appreciation to the American automaker.

The brand's smallest crossover will be built on the C1XX platform. It should be powered exclusively by a 2-liter turbo making 272 horsepower. An 8-speed automatic will send power either to the front or all four wheels. Though Cadillac has access to Chevy's diesel technology, we don't expect them to borrow anything. However, there could be a downsized version for China... like always.

To be competitive, the XT4 will need a lot of technology. That obviously includes some version of Caddilac's controversial infotainment system, leather everywhere, 360-degree cameras. There should also be some level of autonomy involved, the Super Cruise. Will it come to Detroit?
2019 Cadillac XT4 crossover spyshots Cadillac
Elon Musk Is Not the Manipulative Mastermind Everyone Takes Him for These Days How to Remove Dead Bugs off Your Car Six Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks AboutSix Problems With Electric Cars That Nobody Talks About
Shell Angry at Bans on Fossil Fuel-Burning Cars Because of Course They Are The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) 2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars2017 Tokyo Motor Show Preview: Top 10 Concepts And Production Cars
Just Say No to Fake Design Elements on Cars The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the YearsMitsubishi Lancer Evolution Through the Years
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? A Short Guide to the GM LS Engine Family Project CARS 2 - Everything You Need To KnowProject CARS 2 - Everything You Need To Know
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? How to Replace Your Car Battery The Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All TimeThe Greatest and the Most Dreadful Ford Mustang Models of All Time
German Combustion Engines Have Six Years To Walk The Plank How Crumple Zones Work The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Understand Car Noises Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
CADILLAC models:
CADILLAC XTSCADILLAC XTS LargeCADILLAC XT5CADILLAC XT5 CrossoverCADILLAC ELRCADILLAC ELR CompactCADILLAC CT6CADILLAC CT6 LuxuryCADILLAC CTS-VCADILLAC CTS-V MediumAll CADILLAC models  