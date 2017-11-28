autoevolution
 

Cadillac Escalade Is Expired Luxury, Says Regular Car Reviews

28 Nov 2017, 21:01 UTC ·
by
It's impossible to explain to a younger person how cool the Cadillac Escalade used to be. It was the all-American sports hero with wheels that shined as brightly as a rapper's bling. But look at it now, an old timer that's become the victim of a Regular Car Reviews video.
To be honest, the Escalade is still very popular. In fact, GM would probably close down the Cadillac brand if it didn't have this incredibly valuable relic from the past. But as European luxury cars are once again dominating the market, the Escalade is exposed as a dressed up Chevy Suburban.

"You were hot. Entourages of high skirts slid across your leather seats. Chrystal champagne flutes clinked to your arrival. NFL championship rings rolled across your heated steering wheel," RCR notes.

The guy argues that it's now the car for couples who are mutually disgusted with each other or "expired men limping into Walmart."

Of course, if you wait out the dirty jokes, some sober points appear. A new Escalade can cost over $100,000. But used, it can be extremely cheap. Sure, it's got an LS V8 motor, but GM doesn't let it go as fast as the 403 horsepower and 417 lb-ft of torque would lead you to believe. This truck is built for comfort, with sort seats and giving suspension, which is excellent on the highway.

What's interesting is how cheap this 2014 Escalade feels in 2017. Everything has been built to a budget in a way that you wouldn't see over at Mercedes-Benz or BMW. That's why it's so cheap. Of course, you're welcome to disagree, but it probably means you're a fan of E! shows.

It's not bad to drive, but it makes you wonder why you need such a large vehicle. Excess for the sake of excess is fine if you've just signed a big NFL contract, but everybody else just wants a crossover.

