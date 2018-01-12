2019 Honda Insight Detailed, Gets More Than 50 MPG Combined

More on this:

1 Honda Civic Takes on SEAT Leon and Hyundai i30 in Battle of the Hatches

2 The Most Dramatic Honda Money Shift of All Time

3 2019 Honda Insight Previewed By Detroit-Bound Prototype

4 Honda Says Your Kids Are Monsters in 2018 Odyssey Ad, and It's Probably Right

5 2018 Honda Clarity PHEV Offers Best-In-Class Electric Range For $33,400