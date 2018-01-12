2019 Honda Insight Detailed, Gets More Than 50 MPG Combined

Developed with the U.S. market in mind, the 2019 Insight
will be manufactured alongside the Civic and CR-V and the automaker’s Greensburg, Indiana production plant. It is the fifth electrified Honda launched over the past year, joining the Clarity series of eco-friendly models (Fuel Cell, Plug-In Hybrid, Electric) and the 2018 Accord Hybrid.
Honda
promises “class-leading power”
from the Insight, as well as an EPA-rated fuel economy of more than 50 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. The third-generation of the two-motor hybrid system will consist of a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor that gets its mojo from a lithium-ion battery. The battery cells are located under the rear seats, thus clearing up space in the cabin for the passengers.
Honda makes a case for a “full-size trunk with the flexibility of available 60/40 split and folding rear seats,”
which is an interesting choice of words for a compact-sized sedan. In fact, the automaker highlights that the Insight is “positioned as a premium compact above the Civic.”
Based on the initial information we have on the car, that’s no pointless bragging.
First things first, the class-leading passenger space will be complemented by lots of goodies, including perforated leather seating, 8.0-inch Display Audio infotainment, and 7.0-inch digital LCD driver’s meter. Customizable app tiles, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto
are also featured, with Honda further confirming over-the-air software updates via Wi-Fi.
In regard to trim levels, the EX will include Honda LaneWatch and the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard. The latter consists of Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS).
By 2030, Honda’s automotive division expects two-thirds of its global sales to be made up of electrified vehicles, ranging from hybrids such as the Insight to FCEVs like the Clarity Fuel Cell.