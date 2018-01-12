autoevolution
 

2019 Honda Insight Detailed, Gets More Than 50 MPG Combined

Forget the Insight from the first and second generations. The all-new model has been reimagined as a sedan, and its alluring lines are matched by the efficiency of Honda's innovative two-motor hybrid powertrain. Pictured here is the prototype ahead of its debut at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show, with the real deal coming in the second half of 2018 for MY 2019.
Developed with the U.S. market in mind, the 2019 Insight will be manufactured alongside the Civic and CR-V and the automaker’s Greensburg, Indiana production plant. It is the fifth electrified Honda launched over the past year, joining the Clarity series of eco-friendly models (Fuel Cell, Plug-In Hybrid, Electric) and the 2018 Accord Hybrid.

Honda promises “class-leading power” from the Insight, as well as an EPA-rated fuel economy of more than 50 miles per gallon on the combined cycle. The third-generation of the two-motor hybrid system will consist of a 1.5-liter Atkinson cycle engine and an electric motor that gets its mojo from a lithium-ion battery. The battery cells are located under the rear seats, thus clearing up space in the cabin for the passengers.

Honda makes a case for a “full-size trunk with the flexibility of available 60/40 split and folding rear seats,” which is an interesting choice of words for a compact-sized sedan. In fact, the automaker highlights that the Insight is “positioned as a premium compact above the Civic.” Based on the initial information we have on the car, that’s no pointless bragging.

First things first, the class-leading passenger space will be complemented by lots of goodies, including perforated leather seating, 8.0-inch Display Audio infotainment, and 7.0-inch digital LCD driver’s meter. Customizable app tiles, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto are also featured, with Honda further confirming over-the-air software updates via Wi-Fi.

In regard to trim levels, the EX will include Honda LaneWatch and the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver-assistive technologies as standard. The latter consists of Traffic Sign Recognition, Adaptive Cruise Control with Low-Speed Follow, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, and Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS).

By 2030, Honda’s automotive division expects two-thirds of its global sales to be made up of electrified vehicles, ranging from hybrids such as the Insight to FCEVs like the Clarity Fuel Cell.

