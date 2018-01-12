These Shelby Cobra Continuation Models Honor Bob Bondurant's Driving School

2018 marks the 50th anniversary since the facility opened for business at the Orange County International Raceway, although it’s now headquartered at a purpose-built location in Chandler, Arizona. Marking half a decade since the grand opening, Shelby American took up the challenge to come up with not one, but two special editions of the Cobra.
The first replicates CSX2345 to the finest of details, the Shelby Cobra Roadster in which Bondurant won America’s first title in the FIA GT Championship. The original tallied five first-place finishes, relying on the Ford 289 small-block V8
. The modern-day tribute will be supplied with a CSX2000-series serial number, though minus the engine and transmission.
Similar to the original, the Bob Bondurant Edition roadster is fitted with a driver’s door knee pad, laid-back windshield, roll bar, and high-beam switch. Leaf springs, rack and pinion steering, period gauges, and a 14-gallon fuel tank are also included, with the customers making the choice between aluminum and fiberglass for the body shell. Decal options include the numbers #3 and #21, marking the 1964 and 1965 victories.
The Daytona Coupe
, meanwhile, is a historically-accurate reproduction of the car that won the GT class at Le Mans in 1964 with teammate Dan Gurney. Available in #26 Viking and 1965 Guardsman Blue liveries, the continuation features tube frames and a wooden-rimmed steering wheel.
Now it’s time to talk pricing, and as expected, neither comes cheap. The Roadster in fiberglass starts at $149,995, with prices for the aluminum-bodied model kicking off at $249,995. The Daytona Coupe, which is exclusively available in aluminum, retails at $394,995. 50 vehicles will be built as a nod to the 50th anniversary of Bondurant’s driving school.