2018 Honda Clarity PHEV Offers Best-In-Class Electric Range For $33,400

17 Nov 2017
by
When it comes down to plug-in hybrid vehicles, there are a lot to choose from. From the Prius Prime to the Pacifica Hybrid, XC90 T8 Twin Engine to the 740e xDrive iPerformance, the possibilities are more diverse than ever. But if its all-electric range you’re most interested in, Honda has the car for you in the guise of the best-in-class Clarity Plug-In Hybrid.
Filling the gap between the the Clarity Fuel Cell and Clarity Electric, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid is capable of driving under electric power alone for 47 miles. For a mid-size sedan with premium appointments and a bit of heftiness to it, the all-electric range speaks volumes about the efficiency of the powertrain. And at $33,400, it’s also very good value for the money.

Having made its debut at the 2017 New York Auto Show, the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid prepares to roll into U.S. dealerships with an extensive list of standard equipment. Equipment like dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, 8.0-inch Display Audio with eight speakers, multi-angle rearview camera, split-folding rear seats, the whole nine yards.

Customers who need more bang for the buck can upgrade to the Touring trim level, which adds Ultrasuede accents, perforated leather-wrapped seats, leather on the steering wheel, power front seats, and satellite navigation that shows the driver where the nearest charging station is.

EPA-rated 110 MPGe and 42 mpg combined in gasoline-only mode, the 2018 Honda Clarity Plug-In Hybrid can recharge the 17-kWh battery in 2.5 hours from a 240-volt station. The suck-squeeze-bang-blow part of the eco-friendly sedan comes in the form of an Atkinson cycle 1.5-liter engine.

Thanks to a combined output of 212 horsepower (158 kW), the Clarity Plug-In Hybrid also happens to be adequately capable on the long haul. Best of all, however, is that buyers interested in Honda’s Clarity PHEV are eligible for the federal income tax credit that cuts $7,500 from the manufacturer’s suggested retail price.
