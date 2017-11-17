2018 Honda Clarity PHEV Offers Best-In-Class Electric Range For $33,400

More on this:

1 Honda Civic Hatchback vs. Mazda3 vs. Chevy Cruze Includes a Short Race

2 2018 Honda Civic Type R Hits 176 MPH/283 KPH in Autobahn Top Speed Test

3 FK8 Honda Civic Type R Gets Price Bump For 2018, Entry-Level Trim Is a No-Show

4 About Mitsubishi and Other Brands That Have Gotten Worse With Time

5 Honda Sports EV and Urban EV Concepts Reveal Future-Retro Japanese Design