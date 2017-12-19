autoevolution
 

2019 Honda Insight Previewed By Detroit-Bound Prototype

19 Dec 2017
by
The original Insight is a modern classic for more than its outlandish design. The first hybrid available in North America preceded the Prius by seven months, and at the time, the EPA certified the gasoline-electric hybrid at 61 mpg highway and 53 miles per gallon on the combined cycle.
It was a breakthrough for eco-friendly vehicles, the sort of car that made hybridization accessible to the general public. The second-generation Insight didn’t live up to the hype of the original, with Honda discontinuing the follow-up model in 2014. The Insight name, however, will soldier on.

Confirmed to make an appearance at the 2018 Detroit Auto Show in the guise of a prototype, the 2019 Honda Insight is surprisingly pretty. Civic influences up front and spot-on proportions towards the rear, the third-generation Insight is far more attractive than the Gen 2. A whole lot more.

Positioned above the Civic in Honda’s U.S. lineup, the all-new Insight is described as “upscale” by its maker and promises “best-in-class performance.” Those are incredibly big claims from an automaker that lost its mojo to Toyota as far as hybridization is concerned, but then again, bear in mind that Honda poured millions upon millions of green dollar bills in hybrid, plug-in, and electric vehicle research in the past years.

The Insight will become the fifth electrified vehicle brought by Honda to the North American market over the past year. It’ll launch in the second half of 2018 for the 2019 model year, and it’s the next step in the company’s Electrification Initiative. The plan’s bottom line is to make two-thirds of Honda’s global vehicle sales electrified by the year 2030.

Confirmed to go into production in Greensburg, Indiana, alongside the Civic and CR-V, the Insight will join the Clarity family (Fuel Cell, Electric, and Plug-In Hybrid) and the Accord Hybrid. As we wait for Honda to release preliminary specifications, it’s all but confirmed the Insight will utilize the latest generation of the automaker’s two-motor hybrid system.
