Report: 2019 Ford Ranger (Probably Not) Set For 2018 Detroit Auto Show Debut

The North America-spec Ranger gave up the ghost in December 2011, with the compact-sized pickup being effectively replaced by the F-150 with the EcoBoost V6. But as the years went on, the Ford Motor Company looked over the shoulders of General Motors and Toyota and got the gist of how times have changed.
With the increasing demand for utility vehicles, the Blue Oval is committed to bringing back the Ranger from its long slumber as an alternative to the likes of the Colorado and Tacoma. The newcomer, confirmed to go on sale in the United States for the 2019 model year, is an evolution of the T6 Ranger that premiered in 2010.

Spy photos and an official teaser of the medium-sized workhorse confirm the similarities between the T6 on sale in the rest of the world and the Ranger coming to the U.S., and for a change, there’s also a Raptor variant coming our way with Colorado ZR2-rivaling off-road performance.

What the Ford Motor Company is willing to say about the North America-spec Ranger up to this point is that production will start at the Michigan Assembly Plant in the latter part of 2018, with the body-on-frame Bronco to be added in 2019 for the 2020 model year.

The date of debut for the Ranger has long been the subject of the rumor mills, and according to a report about the FX4 (pictured) by Trucks.com, we should look forward to the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit in January.

The first press preview day is January 14, and up to this point, neither the show’s organizer or Ford have confirmed a debut for Detroit. Common sense dictates that Ford should’ve started a massive teasing campaign for the Ranger in advance of the show to create some hype, not related to the Raptor teaser from a few months ago, so there you have it.

Regardless of when the reveal will take place, fret not for the Blue Oval’s new pickup is definitely coming to the U.S. by the end of next year.
