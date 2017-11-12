Honda Civic Hatchback vs. Mazda3 vs. Chevy Cruze Includes a Short Race

We don't know why everybody is coming back to these three hatchbacks while ignoring the quintessential Golf, especially now that it's got upgrades. But we do agree that the Civic, Mazda3, and Cruze hatchbacks are viable alternatives to those FWD crossovers.

4 photos



It's an all-new model based on the same platform as the sedan and coup' but with even bolder styling. This



The thing we do take issue with is the quality of seats and the fact that the radio doesn't have a volume knob. However, the



For example, Mazda doesn't have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But at least the infotainment is intuitive and easy to move. It's also one of the most dynamic cars in this class, thanks to a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine and sweet steering. But comfort isn't compromised either.



The Cruze Hatch seems like the worst performer in this test. It's got the least powerful engine and doesn't engage the driver in any way. While we can argue that most people aren't looking for that in a car, these are hatchbacks, not lofty crossovers, so dynamism needs to be built-in.



The cabin of the Cruze is nice, and it features a big screen with both those popular connectivity features plus a wi-fi hotspot. That's been a huge selling point on models like the Buick Encore, so it certainly helps. But the little Chevy is not that practical or nice to look at.



Let's say you're one of the few that decided to buy a hatchback. But which ones should be on your shortlist? Well, let's start with the Honda Civic.It's an all-new model based on the same platform as the sedan and coup' but with even bolder styling. This Civic Sport model features an aggressive body kit and dual exhaust pipes in the middle. Some people say it looks bad, including these reviewers, but we disagree.The thing we do take issue with is the quality of seats and the fact that the radio doesn't have a volume knob. However, the Chevy Cruze and Mazda3 both have their fair share of niggling flaws.For example, Mazda doesn't have Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. But at least the infotainment is intuitive and easy to move. It's also one of the most dynamic cars in this class, thanks to a naturally aspirated 2.5-liter engine and sweet steering. But comfort isn't compromised either.The Cruze Hatch seems like the worst performer in this test. It's got the least powerful engine and doesn't engage the driver in any way. While we can argue that most people aren't looking for that in a car, these are hatchbacks, not lofty crossovers, so dynamism needs to be built-in.The cabin of the Cruze is nice, and it features a big screen with both those popular connectivity features plus a wi-fi hotspot. That's been a huge selling point on models like the Buick Encore, so it certainly helps. But the little Chevy is not that practical or nice to look at.