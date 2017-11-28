2018 Honda Civic Type R vs. Hyundai i30 N: Hot Hatch Game Changers

HP

Despite the N standing for Nurburgring, Hyundai's hot hatch didn't go for the ultimate hot lap times at the famous race track. It still belongs to Honda, at least as far as front-wheel drive hot hatchbacks are concerned.Both these cars have 2-liter turbocharged engines sending power to the front only through the front wheels with no automatic gearbox option. Despite what you might think, there aren't that many cars of this type left. But the Civic obviously has more power: 320 vs 275Which is the better hot hatch? It's an open and shut case. Except mobile.de don't agree. You might know them as the biggest used car website in Germany... or you don't. The point is these guys make the occasional review, always from the perspective of the potential buyer.You know what the Germans like? A Golf GTI. And you know what's just like the Golf GTI? The Hyundai i30 N. It's got that "you don't really care about the specs because it's good in the real world" thing going on.Over a short slalom course organized on over a small airfield, the i30 N manages to set a slightly faster lap. The reviwer repeatedly makes comments about the Civic's steering offering zero feedback an about Hyundai making a more predictable, natural-feeling car. He also believes that the slightly larger weight of the Korean car won't matter in the real world and that he'd pick it for the styling and everyday usability.Of course, like most performance cars, this is a deeply personal sort of comparison. Some people believe that the Civic Type R is ugly as sin, while others like it for beeing so keen.