2018 Ford GT DTM Racecar Rendering Shows Wide Hips Don't Lie

The difference between the Ford GT and supercars like the Ferrari 488 and Lamborghini Huracan lies in the fact that the Blue Oval machine is more or a racecar with a license plate, while the Italian exotics are road machines that also come in racing incarnations. And when you factor in that the new GT has already delivered class glory at Le Mans, the Ford halo car picture is complete. Or is it?

The uber-wide bodykit present on the car only comes to add to its fuselage-like aerodynamic profile. The we have the aggressive elements such as the canards on the side of the front apron and the front wheel air extractors. Of course, the wing adorning the posterior of the speed monster can't be ignored, with this appearing similar to that of the existing Ford GT endurance racer. As many of you know, the Internet is never 100 percent satisfied, so it doesn't take long to come up with an improvement for the circuit side of the new GT. For instance, many Old Continent aficionados would love to see a DTM incarnation of the supercar.Some of you might be surprised to find out that many Europeans see Ford as a German, not an American automaker, so a Deutsche Tourenwagen Masters version of the Ford GT could make sense.We don't want to help build any fake dreams - the automotive producer hasn't shown any signs that it could work in such a contraption. Nevertheless, the world wide web always enjoys addressing such voids with the help of renderings.Case in point with the Ford GT DTM racecar render we have here, which comes from digital art label RC Workchop - we've delivered renders from this label on multiple occasions , since these are the kind that can easily keep a gearhead awake at night.The uber-wide bodykit present on the car only comes to add to its fuselage-like aerodynamic profile. The we have the aggressive elements such as the canards on the side of the front apron and the front wheel air extractors. Of course, the wing adorning the posterior of the speed monster can't be ignored, with this appearing similar to that of the existing Ford GT endurance racer.