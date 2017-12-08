autoevolution
Ford Focus RS Getting Crushed at Junk Yard Is Pure Torture

8 Dec 2017, 9:13 UTC ·
The hot hatch segment is one of the most effervescent sides of the go-fast realm. Of course, all the activity in the spicy compact segment also comes with downsides, one of which has to do with how quickly hot hatches can slip out of the spotlights. One of the best examples of this comes from the Mk III Ford Focus RS, which simply doesn't get as much attention as it did last year.
Since we've fallen in love with the Drift Mode-involving compact during our track test, we constantly keep an eye out in order to bring the Focus RS under the spotlights.

Alas, the Ford Focus RS piece we've brought along for today isn't the kind that will get you pumped-up for the incoming weekend fun. And that's because we're dealing with such a Blue Oval machine getting crushed.

As you'll be able to notice in the piece of footage at the bottom of the page, the worker who has to play the executioner role doesn't cut the 350 hp machine any slack - the thing is brutally lifted with the claw-crane and sent off to be reduced to a pile of metal.

Now, you're obviously wondering why something like this would happen to a brilliant and not exactly affordable piece of hooning equipment like the Focus RS. Well, we could be looking at a demonstration car, an early vehicle, that the automaker was forced to crush.

One clue that might just back up that hypothesis bring yet another unpleasant sight - we're talking about the Focus ST Wagon that shows up towards the end of the video.

And while we don't see the Ford Focus ST Wagon getting abused in front of the camera, it's pretty obvious that the uber-cool wagon will suffer the same fate as its even quicker sibling.

